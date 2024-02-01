ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Sza or Flo Milli?

Temi Iwalaiye

They all looked sultry in this outfit, but one wore it best.

This week, ‘Who wore it best?’, we have three beautiful artistes in a colourful leotard with a hoodie from Emilio Pucci, and of course, we have to ask, who wore it best?

Here's our verdict:

When it comes to wearing designer and luxury fashion items, you have to give it to Tiwa Savage, who is always in the company of international celebrities. Tiwa wore this leotard with orange stilettos for a quick trip to Saudi Arabia. The writer of this article believes stilettos do not go well with a leotard—a rare miss for Tiwa Savage.

Sza for Variety [Variety]
Sza for Variety [Variety]

Sza wore this same leotard for a photo shoot with Variety. I love the pink strappy heels she paired the outfit with. The subtle colour blended well with the outfit.

American rapper Flo Milli wore this same outfit for a performance at Jimmy Fallon’s Live. The multicoloured strappy heels had a chameleon-like look to the outfit, and she did slay the look.

Our verdict? Sza wore it best, as her version of this outfit is not mix-matched or matchy.

Temi Iwalaiye

