Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Sza or Flo Milli?

Here's our verdict:

Tiwa Savage

When it comes to wearing designer and luxury fashion items, you have to give it to Tiwa Savage, who is always in the company of international celebrities. Tiwa wore this leotard with orange stilettos for a quick trip to Saudi Arabia. The writer of this article believes stilettos do not go well with a leotard—a rare miss for Tiwa Savage.

Sza

Pulse Nigeria

Sza wore this same leotard for a photo shoot with Variety. I love the pink strappy heels she paired the outfit with. The subtle colour blended well with the outfit.

Flo Milli

American rapper Flo Milli wore this same outfit for a performance at Jimmy Fallon’s Live. The multicoloured strappy heels had a chameleon-like look to the outfit, and she did slay the look.