Top 10 fashion designers of 2023

Temi Iwalaiye

Who were this year’s top fashion designers?

This year, many designers exploded onto the global stage, captivating hearts and catwalks alike.

In this list, we have some designers who are popular in Nigeria’s social scene and others whose creativity and ingenuity need to be commended.

Here are the top fashion designers of the year in no particular order:

Rukky Ladoja and Ozzy Etomi [anyahindmarch]
Rukky Ladoja and Ozzy Etomi [anyahindmarch]



Championing sustainability and local sourcing, Dye Labs uses vibrant tie-dye and batik to craft loose, comfortable kaftans.

Their zero-waste ethos shines through in collaborations with global icons like Anya Hindmarch and online platforms like Industrie Africa

Dami Odukoya [hautefashionmagazine]
Dami Odukoya [hautefashionmagazine]



Bold-coloured taffeta and tweed adorned with circular reflective appliques took over the fashion world this year, thanks to Imad Eduso.



These eye-catching creations graced Nigerian and international fashionistas like Toke Makinwa and Lupita Nyong'o, turning heads both at home and abroad

Emmanuel Okoro [hautefashionafrica]
Emmanuel Okoro [hautefashionafrica]



A master of dramatic finales, Emmy Kasbit closed Lagos Fashion Week in style, with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, walking the runway in his exquisite designs.



Emmy Kasbit uses local fabric sourced from traditional weavers and infuses cultural pride into each piece. Temi Otedola, Beauty Tukura, and other Nigerian fashion royalty sported their delicate yet beautiful creations.

Florentina Agu [Marieclaire]
Florentina Agu [Marieclaire]



This young designer has carved a niche in the ready-to-wear market with clothes that celebrate the feminine silhouette.

Toke Makinwa, Jada P., and Dorathy Bachor are just a few of the stars who embraced Hertunba's body-conscious elegance.

Known for impeccable tailoring and focus on unisex suits, Atafo holds a magnetic pull in the Nigerian entertainment industry.



Their Lagos Fashion Week off-site show was a star-studded affair, further solidifying their influence. And some of those Ebuka Obi-Uchendu dashing suits? Pure Atafo magic.

Defying fast fashion's fleeting trends, IAMSIGO focuses on meticulous detailing, cultural elements, and sustainability.

Their unique approach gained international recognition and landed them on the Victoria's Secret runway with Naomi Campbell and Julia Fox rocking their designs.



When Nigerian celebrities need a flare of drama on the red carpet, they call on no other person than Toyin Lawani.



Toyin understands how to shock and entertain people through fashion by making gorgeous outfits that will make them the cynosure of all eyes.

Oyetomiwa Elizabeth [leadership]
Oyetomiwa Elizabeth [leadership]



What started as a bridal fashion label has blossomed into a powerhouse, celebrity-endorsed fashion label.



Davido's music video for Feel and many of Toke Makinwa and Chioma Ikokwu’s dazzling looks are just a taste of Xtrabrides Lagos' intricate beading and stoning on garments.

Andrea Iyamah
Andrea Iyamah



Whether it’s beachwear or chic ready-to-wear, Andrea Iyamah leaves fashionistas yearning for more and adding to their carts.

This year saw her brand expand into shoes, bags, and jewellery, culminating in a new store opening in New York.

Veekee James [Instagram]
Veekee James [Instagram]
This eponymous brand skyrocketed to unprecedented heights this year.



Viral social media content fueled Veekee James' already impressive popularity, with celebrities like Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide sporting her breathtaking but pricey gowns.

