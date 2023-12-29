Top 10 fashion designers of 2023

This year, many designers exploded onto the global stage, captivating hearts and catwalks alike.

In this list, we have some designers who are popular in Nigeria’s social scene and others whose creativity and ingenuity need to be commended.

Here are the top fashion designers of the year in no particular order:

Dye Labs, Rukky Ladoja and Ozzy Etomi

Championing sustainability and local sourcing, Dye Labs uses vibrant tie-dye and batik to craft loose, comfortable kaftans.

Their zero-waste ethos shines through in collaborations with global icons like Anya Hindmarch and online platforms like Industrie Africa

Imade Duso, Dami Olukoya

Bold-coloured taffeta and tweed adorned with circular reflective appliques took over the fashion world this year, thanks to Imad Eduso.





These eye-catching creations graced Nigerian and international fashionistas like Toke Makinwa and Lupita Nyong'o, turning heads both at home and abroad

Emmy Kasbit, Emmanuel Okoro

A master of dramatic finales, Emmy Kasbit closed Lagos Fashion Week in style, with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, walking the runway in his exquisite designs.





Emmy Kasbit uses local fabric sourced from traditional weavers and infuses cultural pride into each piece. Temi Otedola, Beauty Tukura, and other Nigerian fashion royalty sported their delicate yet beautiful creations.

Hertunba, Florentina Agu

This young designer has carved a niche in the ready-to-wear market with clothes that celebrate the feminine silhouette.

Toke Makinwa, Jada P., and Dorathy Bachor are just a few of the stars who embraced Hertunba's body-conscious elegance.

Atafo, Ohimai Atafo

Known for impeccable tailoring and focus on unisex suits, Atafo holds a magnetic pull in the Nigerian entertainment industry.





Their Lagos Fashion Week off-site show was a star-studded affair, further solidifying their influence. And some of those Ebuka Obi-Uchendu dashing suits? Pure Atafo magic.

IAMSIGO, Bubu Ogusi





Defying fast fashion's fleeting trends, IAMSIGO focuses on meticulous detailing, cultural elements, and sustainability.

Their unique approach gained international recognition and landed them on the Victoria's Secret runway with Naomi Campbell and Julia Fox rocking their designs.

Elegante by Tiannah, Toyin Lawani





When Nigerian celebrities need a flare of drama on the red carpet, they call on no other person than Toyin Lawani.





Toyin understands how to shock and entertain people through fashion by making gorgeous outfits that will make them the cynosure of all eyes.

Xtrabrides Lagos, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth

What started as a bridal fashion label has blossomed into a powerhouse, celebrity-endorsed fashion label.





Davido's music video for Feel and many of Toke Makinwa and Chioma Ikokwu’s dazzling looks are just a taste of Xtrabrides Lagos' intricate beading and stoning on garments.

Andrea Iyamah, Dumebi Iyamah

Whether it’s beachwear or chic ready-to-wear, Andrea Iyamah leaves fashionistas yearning for more and adding to their carts.

This year saw her brand expand into shoes, bags, and jewellery, culminating in a new store opening in New York.

Veekee James, Victoria James

This eponymous brand skyrocketed to unprecedented heights this year.



