This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
This week was an interesting one for Nigerian celebrities, with fashionable looks everywhere.
Here is the weekly round-up of the best pictures posted by Nigerian celebrities.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage looked sexier than ever in a Fendi bikini while debuting her new man.
Zlatan Ibile
We need to doff our hats for Zlatan’s fashion lately, that colourful knit sweater is giving us all the feels.
Liquorose
Denim never looked so good. She styled and did her makeup herself and we hope to see more of it.
Bella Okagbue
Bella looked nice in this colourful knitted gown and afro, it’s giving summer vibes and we are here for it.
Phyna
Phyna’s birthday was certainly elegant avante-garde, we have no complaints about her red shimmering outfit, though we wonder what fabric was used.
Wizkid
Wizkid took the Afro nation stage in a white singlet, bucket hat and suede trousers. Why did he wear a white singlet? Did he remove his shirt?
Rita Dominic Anosike
Rita was a version of elegance, love her colourful top and skirt, she looked like royalty.
