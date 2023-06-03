This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week was an interesting one for Nigerian celebrities, with fashionable looks everywhere.

Here is the weekly round-up of the best pictures posted by Nigerian celebrities.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage looked sexier than ever in a Fendi bikini while debuting her new man.

Zlatan Ibile

We need to doff our hats for Zlatan’s fashion lately, that colourful knit sweater is giving us all the feels.

Liquorose

Denim never looked so good. She styled and did her makeup herself and we hope to see more of it.

Bella Okagbue

Bella looked nice in this colourful knitted gown and afro, it’s giving summer vibes and we are here for it.

Phyna

Phyna’s birthday was certainly elegant avante-garde, we have no complaints about her red shimmering outfit, though we wonder what fabric was used.

Wizkid

Wizkid took the Afro nation stage in a white singlet, bucket hat and suede trousers. Why did he wear a white singlet? Did he remove his shirt?

Rita Dominic Anosike