ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week was an interesting one for Nigerian celebrities, with fashionable looks everywhere.

Here is the weekly round-up of the best pictures posted by Nigerian celebrities.

Tiwa Savage looked sexier than ever in a Fendi bikini while debuting her new man.

We need to doff our hats for Zlatan’s fashion lately, that colourful knit sweater is giving us all the feels.

Denim never looked so good. She styled and did her makeup herself and we hope to see more of it.

Bella looked nice in this colourful knitted gown and afro, it’s giving summer vibes and we are here for it.

Phyna’s birthday was certainly elegant avante-garde, we have no complaints about her red shimmering outfit, though we wonder what fabric was used.

Wizkid took the Afro nation stage in a white singlet, bucket hat and suede trousers. Why did he wear a white singlet? Did he remove his shirt?

Rita was a version of elegance, love her colourful top and skirt, she looked like royalty.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

