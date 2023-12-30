ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The verdict is in: The stylists to the stars don’t want the corset in 2024

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

What do these behind-the-scene taste makers think of the celebrity fashion trends of 2023?

The verdict is in The stylists to the stars don’t want the corset in 2024 (1)
The verdict is in The stylists to the stars don’t want the corset in 2024 (1)

Recommended articles

These perfect plastic barometers of taste as the myth might want us to believe don't wake up the way they appear in public.

The looks which go on to decide the fashion mood in the country first start with one or two stylists and a mood board. Either it has a cinched waist or the rhinestones/shimmery effect, it's the fashion pressure cooker that the stylists have to battle with.

What do they think of the fashion trends that dominated 2023?

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse reached out to many stylists to the stars and they didn’t pull punches on what fashion trend they loved and the ones that they absolutely hated.

See their responses below: 

Ifeoma Odogwu
Creative Director, HyperFashun
Former fashion editor of Genevieve Magazine
Clientele includes Toke Makinwa
Ifeoma Odogwu and her muse Toke Makinwa
Ifeoma Odogwu and her muse Toke Makinwa Pulse Nigeria

What was the biggest celebrity trend from 2023 in your view and why?

ADVERTISEMENT

"The return to slow fashion. Celebrities and everyone are beginning to see that there's so much more sense in buying great quality pieces that will stand the test of time as opposed to impulsive buying of otherwise cheap/trendy clothing and accessories that lead to overproduction from fast fashion brands and overspending across board."

What was your favourite celebrity trend from 2023 and why?

"As annoyingly cliche as it sounds, Quiet Luxury. Even I was forced to remind myself that it's much saner to live simply. I'm a minimalist at heart, style-wise, and lifestyle-wise. It's how I've always lived so to see it adopted as a trend, you can imagine was such a delight."

What are you certain will be a big trend in 2024 and why?

"I think most people will gravitate towards functional pieces for day-to-day living but will want a more elevated take. So luxury sportswear looks, fine tailoring, dressier streetwear, etc."

ADVERTISEMENT

What is that trend in 2023 that you absolutely hated and why?

"The overly cinched-in waist. I find it refreshing when women are confident enough to be adventurous with different shapes and styles. There's just something about not being able to breathe in a corset, constantly, look after look, event after event, that comes off as; 1 tacky, 2 Not fun, 3 seeking desirability/pandering to the almighty male gaze." 

Fayosola Aina
Style director, The Haute Rogue
Fromer creative director, Sheels Urbane
Clientele includes Beverly Naya
Fayosola Aina and his muse Beverly Naya
Fayosola Aina and his muse Beverly Naya Pulse Nigeria

What was the biggest celebrity trend from 2023 in your view and why?

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Mini Takeover: Female celebrities enthusiastically adopted unique and stylish short dresses and skirt looks from top fashion designers, creating a standout trend. Notable figures like Chioma Nnadi, Ayra Starr, Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Dakore, and others showcased this trend."

What was your favourite celebrity trend from 2023 and why?

"The More Inclusive Man: Witnessing male celebrities embrace gender fluidity through vibrant colours and wearing palazzo and wide-leg trousers, as exemplified by Uti Nwanchukwu, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Dotun Oloniyo, and more, on red carpets and social media was a notable and positive trend. I eagerly anticipate seeing more of this inclusive and diverse fashion expression."

What are you certain will be a big trend in 2024 and why?

"The Glasses and Headgear Fever: I anticipate an upswing in the popularity of distinctive glasses and headgear styles."

ADVERTISEMENT

What is that trend in 2023 that you absolutely hated and why?

"The Corset Trend: Let the Tummy Breathe."

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The verdict is in: The stylists to the stars don’t want the corset in 2024

The verdict is in: The stylists to the stars don’t want the corset in 2024

Goodbye, 2023: Letting go of what no longer serves you

Goodbye, 2023: Letting go of what no longer serves you

How to thoroughly clean your makeup in 5 simple steps

How to thoroughly clean your makeup in 5 simple steps

3 most important appliances you need when moving into your first apartment

3 most important appliances you need when moving into your first apartment

Top 10 fashion designers of 2023

Top 10 fashion designers of 2023

9 common symptoms of vitamin D deficiency you didn't know about

9 common symptoms of vitamin D deficiency you didn't know about

It's scissors season — you must cut these 7 people from your life in 2024

It's scissors season — you must cut these 7 people from your life in 2024

10 festivity setbacks that you're likely to linger into the new year

10 festivity setbacks that you're likely to linger into the new year

DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect non-alcoholic cocktail at home

DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect non-alcoholic cocktail at home

Here are 5 ways sleep deprivation could be harmful to you

Here are 5 ways sleep deprivation could be harmful to you

Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon broken again

Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon broken again

Nigerian Breweries lit up the festive season with an exciting lineup of activities

Nigerian Breweries lit up the festive season with an exciting lineup of activities

Pulse Sports

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top fashion trends of 2023

Top 7 fashion trends of 2023

Top 10 fashion designers of 2023

Top 10 fashion designers of 2023