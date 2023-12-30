The verdict is in: The stylists to the stars don’t want the corset in 2024

These perfect plastic barometers of taste as the myth might want us to believe don't wake up the way they appear in public.

The looks which go on to decide the fashion mood in the country first start with one or two stylists and a mood board. Either it has a cinched waist or the rhinestones/shimmery effect, it's the fashion pressure cooker that the stylists have to battle with.

What do they think of the fashion trends that dominated 2023?

Pulse reached out to many stylists to the stars and they didn’t pull punches on what fashion trend they loved and the ones that they absolutely hated.

See their responses below:

Ifeoma Odogwu

Creative Director, HyperFashun

Former fashion editor of Genevieve Magazine

Clientele includes Toke Makinwa



Pulse Nigeria

What was the biggest celebrity trend from 2023 in your view and why?

"The return to slow fashion. Celebrities and everyone are beginning to see that there's so much more sense in buying great quality pieces that will stand the test of time as opposed to impulsive buying of otherwise cheap/trendy clothing and accessories that lead to overproduction from fast fashion brands and overspending across board."

What was your favourite celebrity trend from 2023 and why?

"As annoyingly cliche as it sounds, Quiet Luxury. Even I was forced to remind myself that it's much saner to live simply. I'm a minimalist at heart, style-wise, and lifestyle-wise. It's how I've always lived so to see it adopted as a trend, you can imagine was such a delight."

What are you certain will be a big trend in 2024 and why?

"I think most people will gravitate towards functional pieces for day-to-day living but will want a more elevated take. So luxury sportswear looks, fine tailoring, dressier streetwear, etc."

What is that trend in 2023 that you absolutely hated and why?

"The overly cinched-in waist. I find it refreshing when women are confident enough to be adventurous with different shapes and styles. There's just something about not being able to breathe in a corset, constantly, look after look, event after event, that comes off as; 1 tacky, 2 Not fun, 3 seeking desirability/pandering to the almighty male gaze."

Fayosola Aina

Style director, The Haute Rogue

Fromer creative director, Sheels Urbane

Clientele includes Beverly Naya



Pulse Nigeria

What was the biggest celebrity trend from 2023 in your view and why?

"The Mini Takeover: Female celebrities enthusiastically adopted unique and stylish short dresses and skirt looks from top fashion designers, creating a standout trend. Notable figures like Chioma Nnadi, Ayra Starr, Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Dakore, and others showcased this trend."

What was your favourite celebrity trend from 2023 and why?

"The More Inclusive Man: Witnessing male celebrities embrace gender fluidity through vibrant colours and wearing palazzo and wide-leg trousers, as exemplified by Uti Nwanchukwu, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Dotun Oloniyo, and more, on red carpets and social media was a notable and positive trend. I eagerly anticipate seeing more of this inclusive and diverse fashion expression."

What are you certain will be a big trend in 2024 and why?

"The Glasses and Headgear Fever: I anticipate an upswing in the popularity of distinctive glasses and headgear styles."

What is that trend in 2023 that you absolutely hated and why?