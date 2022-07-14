RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: Ebuka and Cynthia are Nigeria’s most stylish pair!

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five times Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia slayed together.

Ebuka and Cynthia are a stylish pair [Instagram]
Ebuka and Cynthia are a stylish pair [Instagram]

As Ebuka turns 40, we want to celebrate him in our way but since he and his wife have been posting cute videos of themselves on Instagram we have decided to celebrate them together.

Recommended articles

The Big Brother Naija host is one of the most fashionable men in the country and whenever he teams up with his wife, they make the most fashionable pair.

Ebuka and his wife made an appearance in Times Square New York wearing matching denim jackets. Especially love the Hermes bag on Cynthia’s arms.

A couple that slays together, stays together. We love how they didn’t go matchy but still look cute together.

This pair look individually and collectively sexy in black.

Ebuka and his wife added a little drama to their ensemble, they look like Chicago gangstas in the 1900s.

Jane and James Bond, is that you? This duo looked extremely stylish per usual in their corporate attires. Loved Cynthia's corset top and Ebuka's immaculate suit and shoes.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Style Inspiration: Ebuka and Cynthia are Nigeria’s most stylish pair!

Style Inspiration: Ebuka and Cynthia are Nigeria’s most stylish pair!

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Among the 7 tallest statues in Africa, Nigeria shows up twice

Among the 7 tallest statues in Africa, Nigeria shows up twice

How your sex drive changes as you get older

How your sex drive changes as you get older

5 problematic beauty standards created by celebrities and influencers

5 problematic beauty standards created by celebrities and influencers

Is ‘be assertive’ good dating advice?

Is ‘be assertive’ good dating advice?

Who wore it better? Rating 5 celebrities wearing similar outfits

Who wore it better? Rating 5 celebrities wearing similar outfits

Would you tell if you found your friend’s partner cheating on them?

Would you tell if you found your friend’s partner cheating on them?

10 annoying but relatable things about being on your period

10 annoying but relatable things about being on your period

Trending

How to dress according to your body type

how to dress for your body shape

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

These women style never dissappoint [Instagram]

Eid Mubarak: 5 beautiful women who slayed their Eid outfits

Women looking gorgeous in their outfits [Twitter]

Best celebrities' pictures on Instagram this week

This week's best pictures