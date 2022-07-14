As Ebuka turns 40, we want to celebrate him in our way but since he and his wife have been posting cute videos of themselves on Instagram we have decided to celebrate them together.
Style Inspiration: Ebuka and Cynthia are Nigeria’s most stylish pair!
Here are five times Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia slayed together.
The Big Brother Naija host is one of the most fashionable men in the country and whenever he teams up with his wife, they make the most fashionable pair.
Jacket friends
Ebuka and his wife made an appearance in Times Square New York wearing matching denim jackets. Especially love the Hermes bag on Cynthia’s arms.
Aso-ebi couple
A couple that slays together, stays together. We love how they didn’t go matchy but still look cute together.
Sexy in black
This pair look individually and collectively sexy in black.
Bonnie and Clyde
Ebuka and his wife added a little drama to their ensemble, they look like Chicago gangstas in the 1900s.
Corporate slay
Jane and James Bond, is that you? This duo looked extremely stylish per usual in their corporate attires. Loved Cynthia's corset top and Ebuka's immaculate suit and shoes.
