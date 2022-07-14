Style Inspiration: Ebuka and Cynthia are Nigeria’s most stylish pair!

The Big Brother Naija host is one of the most fashionable men in the country and whenever he teams up with his wife, they make the most fashionable pair.

Jacket friends

Ebuka and his wife made an appearance in Times Square New York wearing matching denim jackets. Especially love the Hermes bag on Cynthia’s arms.

Aso-ebi couple

A couple that slays together, stays together. We love how they didn’t go matchy but still look cute together.

Sexy in black

This pair look individually and collectively sexy in black.

Bonnie and Clyde

Ebuka and his wife added a little drama to their ensemble, they look like Chicago gangstas in the 1900s.

Corporate slay