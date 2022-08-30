RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open

Temi Iwalaiye

For her last hoorah at the US Open, Tennis GOAT, Serena Williams made some fashion statements.

Serena Williams at the US open [Sportcenter/Twitter]
Serena Williams at the US open [Sportcenter/Twitter]

Serena wore a black tutu, black tights, and black sneakers all branded by Nike, but what was truly interesting about Serena’s look?

First, Serena’s daughter Olympia channels her mother by wearing matching outfits - a black tutu with rhinestones that formed stars branded by Nike.

Olympia also made the exact same hairstyle previously worn by her mother, cornrows plaited from the middle and fitted with beads.

Serena herself looked gorgeous in her sparkling black tutu and headband but perhaps what we loved about her outfit was her hairstyle. She packed her hair in with some natural hair extensions and adorned them with real diamonds. Amazing!

Serena advanced to the next stage of the US Open looking gorgeous, gleeful and happy.

