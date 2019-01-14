Meghan Markle appeared in Birkenhead today wearing a stylish crimson coat by Canadian fashion designer, Sentaler.

The Duchess of Sussex brought a splash of colour to Birkenhead today, wearing a vibrant red coat by Sentaler over a Babaton by Aritzia purple dress. She wore the colourful ensemble with Stuart Weitzman heels, Pippa Small earrings and a brown bag by Gabriela Hearst.

A glowing Meghan warmly greeted locals in Merseyside with her husband on Monday morning as they visited organisations that support and empower groups within the community.

While Kensington Palace have not publicly revealed the due date, Meghan was overheard telling royal fans that Baby Sussex could be expected in April as she was 6 months along and preparing to head into her third trimester.

Meghan made she she didn't sacrifice style and she looked amazing with her huge baby bump. The £1,695 Gabriela Hearst leather 'bowling' bag and vertiginous red stilettos were a nod to her modern and chic signature style. She paired the high-end look with relaxed 'messy' bun as she and Harry charmed the locals who had gathered to see them.

Her £1,085 red coat, the latest addition to her wardrobe, is from Canadian brand Sentaler and the duchess has worn the brown version previously in Sandringham.

Well, Meghan certainly knows what suits her!