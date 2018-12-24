House of Jahdara's 'Colour Me Christmas' collection is the ultimate festive style guide

According to a press statement from the brand:

Luxury womenswear brand, House of Jahdara spread good tidings and holiday cheer with their new ‘Colour Me Christmas’ collection.

This collection is inspired by the festive feeling of Christmas, the bright colorful spirit of the season and the joy and laughter it brings. The Creative Director Shola Adepoju taps into this feeling with the colour scheme and bold designs she has chosen for this collection.

With shiny luxury fabrics, bright green, orange and pink pieces top the mood board for the colour Me Christmas collection and it harmonises vibrant cheerfulness with sophisticated cuts perfect for every event this season.

Credits:

Brand: @houseofjahdara_

Photography: @manuel.ruben.works

Videography: @k21media

Model: @sophia_augustine_

Creative direction: @stylemeafrica

Makeup: @beautybybellamere