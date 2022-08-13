RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

BBNaija fashion show wager: 7 housemates who designed the best outfits

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Which Season 7 housemates did a great job at designing and sewing outfits inspired by Gen Z?

These designs were amazing [Instagram]
These designs were amazing [Instagram]

Big Brother tasked the Level Up housemates of Big Brother Naija with creating a fashion show inspired by Gen Z fashion.

The two levels set out for the task and only one emerged victorious, level two. Undoubtedly, they deserved to win, Their outfits were creative and neat while level one save Chi Chi and few others were tacky and looked like ‘rag day’ not Gen Z.

Modella deserves several rounds of applause. This young woman made a corset gown in four days with just needle and thread. Amazing.

Loved Amaka's hat [Instagram/Bigbronaija]
Loved Amaka's hat [Instagram/Bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

Amaka made a whole hat! and paired it with a high slitted pant and bandeau. Loved to see it.

Chi chi make a skirt with steps but perhaps what amazed me was her bag. She put her heart and soul into it.

Khalid and Phyna looked great [Instagram/Bigbronaija]
Khalid and Phyna looked great [Instagram/Bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

We didn’t care much for the frills in front of the dress but we loved how it flowed when she walked.

Khalid’s look was underrated. His sewing was pristine. Loved the monkey jacket and the outer jacket too.

Hermes looked very Gen Z [Instagram/Bigbronaija]
Hermes looked very Gen Z [Instagram/Bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

Even though the sewing was tacky, Hermes embodied the Gen Z vibes.

Diana was also creative [Instagram/Bigbronaija]
Diana was also creative [Instagram/Bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

A palazzo trouser and a crop top is certainly very Gen Z. The fact that it was hand-made was certainly amazing.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija fashion show wager: 7 housemates who designed the best outfits

BBNaija fashion show wager: 7 housemates who designed the best outfits

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

7 things you need to know about Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ahead of the 2022 culture festival

7 things you need to know about Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ahead of the 2022 culture festival

Business Management career opportunities: The list of top jobs

Business Management career opportunities: The list of top jobs

5 unconventional activities to try out on a vacation

5 unconventional activities to try out on a vacation

TECNO sponsored the Bole Festival over the weekend, here is what you missed

TECNO sponsored the Bole Festival over the weekend, here is what you missed

These foods will guarantee you a beautiful and healthy baby

These foods will guarantee you a beautiful and healthy baby

Why you’re so intensely horny on your period

Why you’re so intensely horny on your period

5 symptoms of heart attack in women

5 symptoms of heart attack in women

Trending

These ex-beauty queen have graced the BBNaija show [Instagram]

5 ex-beauty queens and their experiences on Big Brother Naija show

These are some of the best and worst dressed housemates [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed housemates at the 2nd Saturday night party

The best and worst dressed celebrities [Instagram]

Best and worst dressed celebrities at 'The Set Up 2' movie premiere

Every woman needs these five bags [Instagram/SylvianNduka]

Must-Have: 5 classic designer handbags every woman needs