BBNaija fashion show wager: 7 housemates who designed the best outfits

The two levels set out for the task and only one emerged victorious, level two. Undoubtedly, they deserved to win, Their outfits were creative and neat while level one save Chi Chi and few others were tacky and looked like ‘rag day’ not Gen Z.

1. Modella

Modella deserves several rounds of applause. This young woman made a corset gown in four days with just needle and thread. Amazing.

2. Amaka

Amaka made a whole hat! and paired it with a high slitted pant and bandeau. Loved to see it.

3. Chi Chi

Chi chi make a skirt with steps but perhaps what amazed me was her bag. She put her heart and soul into it.

4. Phyna

We didn’t care much for the frills in front of the dress but we loved how it flowed when she walked.

5. Khalid

Khalid’s look was underrated. His sewing was pristine. Loved the monkey jacket and the outer jacket too.

6. Hermes

Even though the sewing was tacky, Hermes embodied the Gen Z vibes.

7. Diana Edobor

