RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed housemates at the 2nd Saturday night party

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Another Saturday night party in the Big Brother Naija House and as usual, it was a night of fun, drama and a little violence.

These are some of the best and worst dressed housemates [Instagram]
These are some of the best and worst dressed housemates [Instagram]

The theme of the party was Urban street vibes, and clothes were provided by Mima xclusive. While the outfits looked great on some housemates, they didn’t look so great on others.

Recommended articles

Here is our list of the best and worst dressed housemates;

Modella wore thigh-high boots, a camouflage mini skirt and stole the night. She was undoubtedly the best-dressed female of the night.

Deji draped in leather gave us retro vibes, we were soaking it all up. We especially love his camel toe boots.

Beauty before her disqualification [Instagram/Tecnomobilenigeria]
Beauty before her disqualification [Instagram/Tecnomobilenigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Before her unfortunate disqualification, Beauty looked gorgeous pairing her red pants and crop top with red strappy heels.

Doyin before the saturday night party [Instagram/Tecnomobilenigeria]
Doyin before the saturday night party [Instagram/Tecnomobilenigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Simple and beautiful, Doyin’s styled her outfit perfectly, turning an oversized shirt into a crop top while wearing a bandeau inside.

Groovy wore a red two-piece, and he decided to give it an old-school swag by wearing white socks and black shoes. Interesting styling.

Bella won the worst dressed title [Instagram/Tecnomibilenigeria]
Bella won the worst dressed title [Instagram/Tecnomibilenigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Bella trended because she looked like a schoolgirl. The outfit simply didn’t fit her small frame. The shirt was too big and it didn’t help that she tied it.

Additionally, her skirt was also too loose. She decided to pack her hair in a pony tail like a teenager and the white sneakers were a bad choice.

Chi Chi's wig should have never been worn [Instagram/Tecnomobilenigeria]
Chi Chi's wig should have never been worn [Instagram/Tecnomobilenigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Chi chi’s wig was simply atrocious. The colour looked grey and aged her so much, not to mention how brittle the wig looked.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed housemates at the 2nd Saturday night party

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed housemates at the 2nd Saturday night party

5 people you'll see at every Nigerian beer parlour

5 people you'll see at every Nigerian beer parlour

5 side effects of drinking hot water too frequently

5 side effects of drinking hot water too frequently

Here's why you need to add olive oil to your skincare routine

Here's why you need to add olive oil to your skincare routine

Twitter users react to Jackie Aina’s 'Sòrò Sókè' candles

Twitter users react to Jackie Aina’s 'Sòrò Sókè' candles

Do waist trainers really help blast belly fat? Here are 7 things you need to know

Do waist trainers really help blast belly fat? Here are 7 things you need to know

A brief walk into the lives of Ika tribe

A brief walk into the lives of Ika tribe

6 interesting facts about Lagos

6 interesting facts about Lagos

Kim Kardashian shows off her flat tummy while undergoing stomach tightening treatment

Kim Kardashian shows off her flat tummy while undergoing stomach tightening treatment

Trending

Best and worst dressed housemates [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed at the first Saturday night party

Balenciaga trash bags looks like the pouch lawyers keep their wigs [Ibtimes]

Balenciaga selling trash 'pouches' bags that cost $1790

You need a lot of mom jeans [Instagram]

Style Hack: 5 reasons you need mom jeans - a lot of them! in your wardrobe

Ladies and gentlemen: how to wear perfume the right way this August

How to wear perfume the right way this August