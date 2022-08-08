The theme of the party was Urban street vibes, and clothes were provided by Mima xclusive. While the outfits looked great on some housemates, they didn’t look so great on others.
BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed housemates at the 2nd Saturday night party
Another Saturday night party in the Big Brother Naija House and as usual, it was a night of fun, drama and a little violence.
Recommended articles
Here is our list of the best and worst dressed housemates;
Modella
Modella wore thigh-high boots, a camouflage mini skirt and stole the night. She was undoubtedly the best-dressed female of the night.
Deji
Deji draped in leather gave us retro vibes, we were soaking it all up. We especially love his camel toe boots.
Beauty Tukura
Before her unfortunate disqualification, Beauty looked gorgeous pairing her red pants and crop top with red strappy heels.
Doyin
Simple and beautiful, Doyin’s styled her outfit perfectly, turning an oversized shirt into a crop top while wearing a bandeau inside.
Groovy
Groovy wore a red two-piece, and he decided to give it an old-school swag by wearing white socks and black shoes. Interesting styling.
Worst dressed
Bella
Bella trended because she looked like a schoolgirl. The outfit simply didn’t fit her small frame. The shirt was too big and it didn’t help that she tied it.
Additionally, her skirt was also too loose. She decided to pack her hair in a pony tail like a teenager and the white sneakers were a bad choice.
Chi Chi
Chi chi’s wig was simply atrocious. The colour looked grey and aged her so much, not to mention how brittle the wig looked.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng