BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed housemates at the 2nd Saturday night party

Here is our list of the best and worst dressed housemates;

Modella

Modella wore thigh-high boots, a camouflage mini skirt and stole the night. She was undoubtedly the best-dressed female of the night.

Deji

Deji draped in leather gave us retro vibes, we were soaking it all up. We especially love his camel toe boots.

Beauty Tukura

Pulse Nigeria

Before her unfortunate disqualification, Beauty looked gorgeous pairing her red pants and crop top with red strappy heels.

Doyin

Pulse Nigeria

Simple and beautiful, Doyin’s styled her outfit perfectly, turning an oversized shirt into a crop top while wearing a bandeau inside.

Groovy

Groovy wore a red two-piece, and he decided to give it an old-school swag by wearing white socks and black shoes. Interesting styling.

Worst dressed

Bella

Pulse Nigeria

Bella trended because she looked like a schoolgirl. The outfit simply didn’t fit her small frame. The shirt was too big and it didn’t help that she tied it.

Additionally, her skirt was also too loose. She decided to pack her hair in a pony tail like a teenager and the white sneakers were a bad choice.

Chi Chi

Pulse Nigeria