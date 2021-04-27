RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 times Sharon Ooja outfits were dinner date perfect

Sharon Ooja kills it every time and hits all the high fashion notes.

Sharon Ooja [Instagram/@sharonooja]
Sharon Ooja [Instagram/@sharonooja] Pulse Nigeria

We would be taking a cue from the delectable Sharon Ooja on how to be dressed dinner date perfect.

Dinner dates are haute cuisine. The ambience is fancy. The food is expensive, you get all dolled up for it. You must dress the part. Here are a few ways to dazzle your date.

A general rule of sexiness is that you can never go wrong with a silk dress.

Here Sharon is rocking an off-shoulder, high slit yellow jewel Jamila dress.

Contrary to popular opinion, dark-skinned women still look stunning in bright colours. So dark-skinned girl rock that bright coloured outfit.

Nothing says femininity more than a linen floral gown. Sharon of course bodies this floral gown and you can too. Complete the look with a strappy heel and you are date night perfect

You don’t always have to wear a gown to a date. Here she is rocking a pink blazer and plus-sized flared jeans. A blazer is a refined yet edgy look for any dinner date.

We didn’t get a full picture but one stunning look for a dinner date is a two-piece flared pants and top. Elegant and beautiful.

When in doubt wear a little black dress! Classy simple sexy and you won’t face any hassles with the fashion police.

