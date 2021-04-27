5 times Sharon Ooja outfits were dinner date perfect

Dinner dates are haute cuisine. The ambience is fancy. The food is expensive, you get all dolled up for it. You must dress the part. Here are a few ways to dazzle your date.

Silk dress

A general rule of sexiness is that you can never go wrong with a silk dress.

Here Sharon is rocking an off-shoulder, high slit yellow jewel Jamila dress.

Contrary to popular opinion, dark-skinned women still look stunning in bright colours. So dark-skinned girl rock that bright coloured outfit.

Floral Dress

Nothing says femininity more than a linen floral gown. Sharon of course bodies this floral gown and you can too. Complete the look with a strappy heel and you are date night perfect

A Classic blazer

You don’t always have to wear a gown to a date. Here she is rocking a pink blazer and plus-sized flared jeans. A blazer is a refined yet edgy look for any dinner date.

Two-piece flared pants and top

We didn’t get a full picture but one stunning look for a dinner date is a two-piece flared pants and top. Elegant and beautiful.

The Little black dress