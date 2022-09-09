ABOUT THE AWARDS - NIGERIA Technology Awards (NiTA) is an annual event organized to celebrate and reward Technology Entrepreneurs, Technology Professionals, Corporate Organizations, Innovators, Academicians, Inventors and policy makers (Government) in Nigeria; the Awards is aimed at building a large scale and internationally recognized Technology Awards in Nigeria.
Nomination kickstarts for the 2022 NIGERIA Technology Awards (NiTA)
#FeatuteByNiTA
Recommended articles
The objective is to promote and celebrate the excellent achievements to which Nigeria Technology professionals and organizations contribute towards building a sustainable economy using technology, the Awards also aims to encourage local practitioners to develop innovative and creative Technology solutions, which will uplift the image of Nigeria both locally and internationally.
Over the years, NIGERIA Technology Awards (NiTA) has celebrated over 1000 Corporate Organizations & Individuals for Technology Excellence & Innovations in Nigeria.
NIGERIA Technology Awards (NiTA) remains one of the most trusted & credible public endorsed technology awards in Nigeria where Technology Innovations, Creativity, hard-work, dedication & excellent Products & Services delivery are celebrated.
Click here to visit the nomination portal.
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatuteByNiTA
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng