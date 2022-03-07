Davido’s O2 concert: key lessons for creative Nigerian youths

In Nigeria, the collaboration between MTN and UDUX music streaming platform, made it possible for MTN subscribers to experience the We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO 2) concert free of charge.

While MTN subscribers had exclusive access to the Live Stream others bought stream passes in order to access the livestream of the WRBLO 2 concert. The stream passes tiers had different prices according to different categories.

The three tiers of stream pass are innovatively designed so that even after the concert, the impact will continue. The first category of the stream pass is named, 'E Choke!': This covers the Live Stream event only. Plus 1 month free access to stream your favorite song on UduX.

For the second tier stream pass tagged '30 Billion Gang', it covers the Live Stream event. Access to the WRBLO exclusive content releases such as; A day in the life of Davido, making WRBLO (the documentary) & behind the scenes rehearsal clips. Plus Access to replay the concert after the livestream.

The third category of stream pass is called ALAT. This is an exclusive offering powered by one of the concert partners WEMA Bank. Here's the catch, all perks in the 30 Billion Gang stream pass are only redeemable if you have an existing ALAT account or successfully create a new one.

The 29-year-old, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido deserves commendation for executing an integrated marketing campaign for his WRBLO 2, which created tangible values for all partners.

Key lessons for creative Nigerian youths

The late American President, John F. Kennedy, while delivering his inaugural speech on January 20, 1961 called on US citizens to be committed to making their country great, he said: "...my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country."

I understand that in the Nigerian context, where average citizens couldn't access basic social amenities and livelihood opportunities this quote might not be relatable to many.

Though the Nigerian State might not have been able to provide an enabling environment for the full actualization of one's potentials; each individual person has a personal responsibility to use his talents, skills and passion to improve his life, the life of his immediate family and the society by extension.

This is the mindset of creative folks in the Nigerian music industry, Nollywood, digital news media, tech ecosystem and others. These resilient change agents, against all limiting situational and environmental contexts are putting in their best to fulfil their dreams and set indelible legacies.

"Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can." -Arthur Ashe

Many talented youth out there, have been waiting for years, waiting for government policies, waiting new government to come in 2023, waiting for a sponsor or promoter or waiting for start-up capital to implement brilliant business ideas.

Don't join the waiting youth, join the 'doing' youth. Stop blaming the government, stop blaming your parents/family, take responsibility. Don't let what you don't have, stop you from making the best of what you have. "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." As Arthur Ashe admonished.

Lifetime isn't meant to be spent waiting, do something productive with your time. To start with, if you have a business idea, I will suggest you look for government funding opportunities.