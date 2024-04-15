10 countries with iron domes to repel nuclear rockets

Over the weekend, more than 300 nuclear rockets were repealed by Israel’s iron dome system. Which begs the question, how many countries have ab iron dome technology from Israel or similar technology?

Countries with iron domes

1. United States

The US purchased Iron Dome components in 2019, including two batteries with radars and other components, and they have also started the process to buy 1920 Tamir missiles in 2023, the dome that is used alongside the Iron Dome.

2. United Kingdom

The UK has acquired Iron Dome technology to create its Sky Sabre system, which includes a Rafael-produced fire control centre, a Swedish radar, and UK-developed Common Anti-air Modular Missiles (CAMM). The Sky Sabre is marketed as capable of hitting objects travelling at the speed of sound.

3. Azerbaijan

In May 2021, the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry purchased Israel's Iron Dome, a short-range ballistic missile defence system, in response to the country's ongoing conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

4. India

India is also believed to be interested in the Iron Dome. However, officials have brushed aside the idea due to the development of its version of the iron dome over the years, including ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems like the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD), Advanced Air Defence (AAD), and Akash Air Defence.

5. Canada

In 2015, the Canadian Defence Ministry collaborated with Israeli manufacturers to obtain medium-range radar for the Canadian Armed Forces, allowing for precise weapon location and enhanced aerial surveillance. It was delivered in 2017.

6. Czech Republic

The Czech Republic's Defence Ministry stated that Israel constructed seven of its eight radar systems. In 2019, the Czech army ordered MADR mobile radars from Elta Systems, an Israeli firm.

7. Finland

In April 2023, the Finnish Defence Ministry approved the purchase of David's Sling system from Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems for 316 million euros, or around $335 million.

8. Slovakia

In 2021, Slovakia signed a $182 million deal with Israel to acquire 17 radar systems, involving the transfer of technology and knowledge from Israel to Slovakia along with industrial cooperation.

9. Hungary

Hungarian officials expressed interest in the Iron Dome system in November 2022. The Hungarian Armed Forces signed a contract with Rheinmetall Canada for multi-mission ELMA-2084 radars, which were also purchased by Canada, Singapore, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

10. Romania