ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 countries with iron domes to repel nuclear rockets

Temi Iwalaiye

Which countries in the world have an iron dome?

countries with an iron dome [premiumtimes]
countries with an iron dome [premiumtimes]

Iron Dome is an Israeli mobile air defence system developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells fired from four to 70 kilometres away.

Recommended articles

Over the weekend, more than 300 nuclear rockets were repealed by Israel’s iron dome system. Which begs the question, how many countries have ab iron dome technology from Israel or similar technology?

ADVERTISEMENT

The US purchased Iron Dome components in 2019, including two batteries with radars and other components, and they have also started the process to buy 1920 Tamir missiles in 2023, the dome that is used alongside the Iron Dome.

The UK has acquired Iron Dome technology to create its Sky Sabre system, which includes a Rafael-produced fire control centre, a Swedish radar, and UK-developed Common Anti-air Modular Missiles (CAMM). The Sky Sabre is marketed as capable of hitting objects travelling at the speed of sound.

In May 2021, the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry purchased Israel's Iron Dome, a short-range ballistic missile defence system, in response to the country's ongoing conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

India is also believed to be interested in the Iron Dome. However, officials have brushed aside the idea due to the development of its version of the iron dome over the years, including ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems like the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD), Advanced Air Defence (AAD), and Akash Air Defence.

In 2015, the Canadian Defence Ministry collaborated with Israeli manufacturers to obtain medium-range radar for the Canadian Armed Forces, allowing for precise weapon location and enhanced aerial surveillance. It was delivered in 2017.

countries with iron domes [hanyoreh]
countries with iron domes [hanyoreh] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Czech Republic's Defence Ministry stated that Israel constructed seven of its eight radar systems. In 2019, the Czech army ordered MADR mobile radars from Elta Systems, an Israeli firm.

In April 2023, the Finnish Defence Ministry approved the purchase of David's Sling system from Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems for 316 million euros, or around $335 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, Slovakia signed a $182 million deal with Israel to acquire 17 radar systems, involving the transfer of technology and knowledge from Israel to Slovakia along with industrial cooperation.

Hungarian officials expressed interest in the Iron Dome system in November 2022. The Hungarian Armed Forces signed a contract with Rheinmetall Canada for multi-mission ELMA-2084 radars, which were also purchased by Canada, Singapore, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

It is believed that Romania has an iron dome since, in September 2022, Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu expressed interest in acquiring the Iron Dome system from Israel.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 signs you are with a chronic cheater who will never stop their infidelity

7 signs you are with a chronic cheater who will never stop their infidelity

How to deactivate a private number on your phone

How to deactivate a private number on your phone

10 important reasons to add avocados to your daily diet

10 important reasons to add avocados to your daily diet

30 powerful prayers for the safe travels of a loved one

30 powerful prayers for the safe travels of a loved one

Top 10 countries where men have the longest penises - is your country on the list?

Top 10 countries where men have the longest penises - is your country on the list?

10 countries with iron domes to repel nuclear rockets

10 countries with iron domes to repel nuclear rockets

How to block Fidelity Bank account and ATM

How to block Fidelity Bank account and ATM

Woman almost dies after buying products online to lose weight for her wedding

Woman almost dies after buying products online to lose weight for her wedding

Avoid cooking rice this way or you're eating poison

Avoid cooking rice this way or you're eating poison

39-year-old woman ends 5-year relationship because she wants to remain childless

39-year-old woman ends 5-year relationship because she wants to remain childless

I was disqualified: Chef Maliha's update on her Guinness World Record attempt

I was disqualified: Chef Maliha's update on her Guinness World Record attempt

Utatoboka! - 7 signs you are entering an expensive restaurant

Utatoboka! - 7 signs you are entering an expensive restaurant

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Boat rides can be fun, but they can also be dangerous [TNT]

You should avoid boat rides for these 5 reasons

Performing CPR within the first six minutes of an incident can be the difference between life and death [Woman's Day]

How to save a life by doing CPR during an emergency

Graça Machel was born in 1945 [CGTN]

How 1 woman became first lady of 2 different countries — she married 2 presidents

Pelumi Nubi gets a car from Jide Sanwo-Olu [Instagram]

Sanwo-Olu gifts Pelumi Nubi a car, makes her brand ambassador for tourism