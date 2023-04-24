Sahara Impact Fund calls for entries into its 2023 program

The Sahara Impact Fund program is a unique opportunity for creative innovators and social entrepreneurs to receive training support and funding for their ventures. Participants will have access to a wide range of resources, including mentorship from experienced industry leaders, access to a network of like-minded entrepreneurs, and, of course, funding to help take their enterprise to the next level.

“At Sahara Foundation, we are committed to bringing a sustainable change to the African continent and we recognise that the inclusion of creative innovators solving societal challenges across all sectors will enable us to scale sustainably. Through this program, we will improve the lives and livelihood of young social and creative entrepreneurs by helping them build sustainable businesses which will in turn grow their respective economies, contributing to the growth of the African continent at large,” Ejiro Gray, Director Sustainability and Governance, Sahara Group, said.

The program is open to social entrepreneurs from all sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and more. Whether you're just starting out or looking to expand your existing enterprise, the Sahara Impact Fund program is designed to help you achieve your goals.

To apply, simply visit https://bit.ly/Sahara_Impact_Fund and submit your application. Our team of experts will review your application and provide feedback on your eligibility for the program.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to take your social enterprise to the next level. Register for the Sahara Impact Fund program today and join a community of like-minded entrepreneurs who are dedicated to making a positive impact in the world.

Join us in our mission to create a better world through the power of entrepreneurship!

---