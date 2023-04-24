The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Sahara Impact Fund calls for entries into its 2023 program

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySIF

Sahara Impact Fund Calls for Entries into Its 2023 Program
Sahara Impact Fund Calls for Entries into Its 2023 Program

Are you a creative innovator and social entrepreneur looking to take your venture to the next level? Then the Sahara Impact Fund program is for you! Sahara Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its latest initiative, designed specifically for social entrepreneurs solving societal issues by improving access to clean energy, and sustainable environments.

Recommended articles

The Sahara Impact Fund program is a unique opportunity for creative innovators and social entrepreneurs to receive training support and funding for their ventures. Participants will have access to a wide range of resources, including mentorship from experienced industry leaders, access to a network of like-minded entrepreneurs, and, of course, funding to help take their enterprise to the next level.

Sahara Impact Fund calls for entries into its 2023 program
Sahara Impact Fund calls for entries into its 2023 program Pulse Nigeria

“At Sahara Foundation, we are committed to bringing a sustainable change to the African continent and we recognise that the inclusion of creative innovators solving societal challenges across all sectors will enable us to scale sustainably. Through this program, we will improve the lives and livelihood of young social and creative entrepreneurs by helping them build sustainable businesses which will in turn grow their respective economies, contributing to the growth of the African continent at large,” Ejiro Gray, Director Sustainability and Governance, Sahara Group, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program is open to social entrepreneurs from all sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and more. Whether you're just starting out or looking to expand your existing enterprise, the Sahara Impact Fund program is designed to help you achieve your goals.

Sahara Impact Fund calls for entries into its 2023 program
Sahara Impact Fund calls for entries into its 2023 program Pulse Nigeria

To apply, simply visit https://bit.ly/Sahara_Impact_Fund and submit your application. Our team of experts will review your application and provide feedback on your eligibility for the program.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to take your social enterprise to the next level. Register for the Sahara Impact Fund program today and join a community of like-minded entrepreneurs who are dedicated to making a positive impact in the world.

Join us in our mission to create a better world through the power of entrepreneurship!

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureBySIF

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sahara Impact Fund calls for entries into its 2023 program

Sahara Impact Fund calls for entries into its 2023 program

3 green smoothies that promote glowing skin

3 green smoothies that promote glowing skin

5 outfits for work inspired by Andrea Iyamah

5 outfits for work inspired by Andrea Iyamah

5 famous women who should be on Nigerian naira notes

5 famous women who should be on Nigerian naira notes

Nigerian men explain why they fancy women's braided wigs

Nigerian men explain why they fancy women's braided wigs

5 health benefits of cold and hot shower

5 health benefits of cold and hot shower

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

7 top attractions to visit on the mainland

7 top attractions to visit on the mainland

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

The best Eid Mubarak outfits on Twitter

The best Eid Mubarak outfits on Twitter

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

5 countries with the most public holidays

5 countries with the most public holidays

Pulse Sports

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

Premier League TOTW 32: Irrepressible Isak, resurgent Saka, decisive Jota and creative Alexander-Arnold star

Premier League TOTW 32: Irrepressible Isak, resurgent Saka, decisive Jota and creative Alexander-Arnold star

Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT