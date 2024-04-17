20 bible verses children should know

The truth is, it's never too early to introduce children to the wonders of God's word. Even very young kids can begin to grasp basic Bible concepts and connect with the stories and characters.

Planting these seeds of faith early on can have a lasting impact, shaping their values and beliefs as they grow.

Why is bible study important for young children?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are just a few reasons why Bible study is beneficial for young children:

Pulse Nigeria

The Bible teaches important values like kindness, honesty, forgiveness, and respect. These foundational lessons can guide children in making good choices throughout their lives.

The Bible is full of stories of love, hope, and overcoming challenges. Knowing that God is always with them can bring comfort and security to young children.

The Bible is filled with fascinating stories, from creation to the life of Jesus. Reading Bible stories can spark a child's curiosity and ignite a lifelong love of learning.

Reading the Bible together can become a cherished family tradition. It's a wonderful way to connect, share values, and create lasting memories.

20 Bible verses to share with young children

Here are 20 Bible verses that are perfect for introducing young children to the Bible:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Genesis 1:1

"In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth."

This verse introduces the concept of God as the creator of all things.

2. Psalm 103:8:

"The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love."

ADVERTISEMENT

This verse teaches about God's love and forgiveness.

3. Proverbs 3:5-6

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."

This verse teaches about trusting God and following his guidance.

4. Matthew 22:37-39

ADVERTISEMENT

"And he said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: “You shall love your neighbour as yourself.”

This verse teaches the two most important commandments: loving God and loving others.

5. John 3:16

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life."

This verse is the heart of the gospel message, showing God's love for humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Psalm 139:14

"I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well."

This verse teaches children about God's amazing creation and their own unique value.

7. Psalm 23:1

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want."

ADVERTISEMENT

This verse offers comfort and security, knowing God is always there for us.

8. Proverbs 16:3

"Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established."

This verse teaches about faith and trusting God with our plans.

9. Philippians 4:13

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can do all things through him who strengthens me."

This verse encourages children to believe in themselves and in God's strength within them.

10. Exodus 20:12

"Honor your father and your mother, so that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you."

This verse teaches about respecting and honouring parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Luke 6:31

"Do to others as you would have them do to you."

This verse, also known as the Golden Rule, teaches about treating others with kindness.

12. Joshua 1:9

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

ADVERTISEMENT

This verse offers encouragement and strength in facing challenges.

13. Galatians 5:22-23

"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law."

This verse introduces the concept of living a life guided by the "fruit of the Spirit," which are positive character traits.

14. Proverbs 12:24

ADVERTISEMENT

"Diligent hands will rule, while laziness ends in forced labour."

This verse teaches the value of hard work and responsibility.

15. 1 Corinthians 13:4-7

"Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not proud. It does not dishonor the other, it does not seek its own, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres."

This verse defines the characteristics of true love.

ADVERTISEMENT

16. Romans 12:18

"If possible, on your part, live peaceably with all men."

This verse promotes peace and getting along with others.

17. Deuteronomy 31:6

"Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another verse offering encouragement and reminding children of God's constant presence.

18. Ephesians 4:29

"Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear."

This verse teaches about using kind words and avoiding gossip.

19. Proverbs 22:29

ADVERTISEMENT

"Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men."

This verse encourages children to develop their skills and work hard.

20. Psalm 1:6

"For the Lord knows the way of the righteous, but the way of the wicked will perish."

This verse teaches about the importance of making good choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are just a starting point! There are countless other amazing Bible verses that can inspire and teach young children. Make Bible study a fun and engaging experience. Read together, act out stories, and discuss the lessons learned. As your child grows, so too can their understanding of the Bible and its message.