10 sexual benefits of daily squats for women

The good news? There's a simple, effective exercise that can benefit not only your overall fitness but also your sex life – the squat.

Squats are often associated with building a strong lower body, but their benefits extend far beyond sculpted glutes and toned legs.

10 sexual benefits of daily squats

Here's how incorporating daily squats into your routine can have a positive impact on your sexual health and enjoyment:

1. Increased blood flow

During a squat, your heart rate increases, pumping more blood throughout your body, including your pelvic region. This improved circulation translates to heightened genital arousal and increased sensitivity.

2. Stronger core

Squats engage your core muscles, which are essential for maintaining good posture and stability during sex. A strong core provides better control and allows you to experiment with different positions more comfortably.

3. Improved pelvic floor strength

The pelvic floor muscles play a crucial role in sexual function. Strong pelvic floor muscles can lead to better orgasms, increased sexual stamina, and even improved bladder control. Squats effectively target these muscles, helping to strengthen and tone them.

4. Enhanced stamina

Sex can be a workout. Regularly performing squats can improve your stamina and endurance, allowing you to enjoy sex for longer without feeling fatigued.

5. Boosted libido

Exercise releases endorphins, those feel-good hormones that can elevate your mood and increase your sex drive. Squats not only work your muscles but also get those endorphins pumping, potentially leading to a more fulfilling sex life.

6. Increased confidence

There's nothing quite like feeling strong and empowered in your own body. Squats can help you achieve that feeling by sculpting your physique and improving your overall fitness. This newfound confidence can translate into a more positive attitude towards sex and a greater willingness to explore.

7. Reduced pain

Weak pelvic floor muscles can contribute to pain during sex. Squats can help strengthen these muscles, potentially reducing discomfort and making sex more enjoyable.

8. Improved lubrication

Increased blood flow to the genital area, as a result of squats, can lead to better natural lubrication. This can enhance sexual comfort and overall pleasure.

9. Quicker postpartum recovery

Squats are a fantastic exercise to incorporate after childbirth. They can help strengthen your core and pelvic floor muscles, which can be weakened during pregnancy and delivery. This can lead to faster recovery and a quicker return to a healthy sex life.

10. Variety helps

Squats come in all shapes and sizes! From bodyweight squats to weighted squats, there's a variation to suit every fitness level and preference. Experiment with different squat types to keep your workouts interesting and prevent plateaus.

Aim to incorporate squats into your daily routine, even if it's just a few sets at first. Gradually increase the number of repetitions and sets as you get stronger. There are plenty of online resources and workout tutorials that can guide you on proper squat form to ensure you reap the maximum benefits.

So, ladies, what are you waiting for? Get squatting!