Your step-by-step guide to a refreshing morning skincare routine

Anna Ajayi

Taking care of your skin before bed and first thing in the morning can help you achieve that youthful glow and natural beauty.

Follow these steps in your morning routine for glowing skin [Pinterest]
When you see serums, toners, sunscreens, and more, it's easy to feel confused about where to start.

That's where we come in.

This article will guide you through the correct order and steps to follow in your morning skincare routine, ensuring a fresh and bright look throughout the day. By consistently following these simple yet effective steps, trust that you'll be closer to getting that glowing skin.

Read on to find out:

To begin your morning skincare routine, choose a cleanser with a low pH that won't irritate your skin.

A good option is the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser [Pinterest]
Start by applying a small amount of the cleanser to your fingertips and gently massage it onto your face using circular motions. Make sure to cover all areas of your face so that the cleanser can remove any dirt or oil that built up overnight.

Once you're done massaging, rinse off the cleanser with lukewarm water. Lukewarm water helps maintain your skin's natural moisture while washing away the cleanser effectively.

After rinsing, use a clean and soft towel to gently pat your face dry. Avoid rubbing, as this can cause irritation to your delicate skin. Patting your face helps keep the moisture in and prepares your skin for the next steps in your skincare routine.

Toning toner [Pinterest]
To apply the toner, take a small amount and gently dab it evenly across your face, allowing it to be absorbed by your skin.

Using a toner is an important step in your skincare routine. It helps remove any remaining oil and dirt that your cleanser might have missed. Toner also helps to shrink your pores and restore the natural pH level of your skin.

By adding this easy step to your routine, you can give your skin a refreshing boost and keep it balanced.

The Ordinary is a recommended face serum [Pinterest]
Face serums are concentrated solutions designed to address specific skin concerns. They can be beneficial in resolving various skin issues.

To apply the serum, take a small amount and gently rub it between your palms. Then, apply the serum onto your skin, starting from the centre of your face and moving outward. Allow the serum to absorb into your skin for 2-3 minutes. If you prefer extra hydration, you can spray a face mist before applying the serum.

Moisturisers for glowing skin [Pinterest]
Moisturisers protect your skin from drying out throughout the day.

To keep your skin nourished and lock in moisture, choose either a creamy, moisturising lotion or a water-based gel based on your skin type.

Take a small amount of moisturiser on your palm and gently pat it over your face and neck. Massage the moisturiser into your skin until it is fully absorbed.

By moisturising your skin, you create a protective barrier that helps maintain hydration and keeps your skin looking supple and healthy.

Sunscreen [Pinterest]
To shield your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays, it's important to use a sunscreen lotion with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 30 before leaving your house.

Sunscreen safeguards your skin from sun damage, which can lead to issues such as hyperpigmentation, sunburn, and spots. Apply an adequate amount of sunscreen to your face, neck, and any other exposed areas of your body.

Make sure to reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially if you spend prolonged periods outdoors or engage in activities that make you sweat.

You can choose to apply your makeup or go without it. It is completely up to you.

Consistency is key when it comes to skincare. Make it a habit to follow these steps every morning for healthy skin.

Remember, skincare is a journey.

