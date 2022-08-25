Why lip gloss is the ultimate makeup hack of 2022
Just like the popularity of natural hair, lip gloss has taken the throne from lipstick, especially among black women and we are not mad at that at all.
You need to find the right colour of lipstick
Black women need to know the shade of lipstick that fits their skin. There are some shades of pink lipstick a black woman shouldn’t be caught dead in. Even the popular red or nude lipstick has different variations, and you have to find the right shade for you.
You need to apply lipstick carefully
Contrary to popular belief, you can't just put on lipstick and head out, you need to layer it properly. If you are in a hurry, lipstick might not be your best bet so you won’t have lipstick stains on your teeth.
Lip gloss brings out your natural lip colour
Black women have a natural lip colour just like Caucasians do, whenever they use lip gloss their natural lip colour shines - which is why lipstick might not be necessary.
Lip gloss keeps your lips healthy
Some lipstick contains lead and parabens which are unhealthy, not to mention that you might be using expired lipstick.
Lip gloss keeps your lips supple, healthy and prevents cracks on your lips.
Lip gloss are undeniable attractive
This is why lip gloss is the ultimate hack, your lips look absolutely gorgeous and attractive when they are glossy.
It takes little effort to apply
Line your lips with lip liner and apply your lipgloss in less than a minute, and you are ready to conquer the world.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng