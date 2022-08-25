RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why lip gloss is the ultimate makeup hack of 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

Just like the popularity of natural hair, lip gloss has taken the throne from lipstick, especially among black women and we are not mad at that at all.

Lip gloss is the look for 2022 [Instagram/Tems]
Black women need to know the shade of lipstick that fits their skin. There are some shades of pink lipstick a black woman shouldn’t be caught dead in. Even the popular red or nude lipstick has different variations, and you have to find the right shade for you.

Contrary to popular belief, you can't just put on lipstick and head out, you need to layer it properly. If you are in a hurry, lipstick might not be your best bet so you won’t have lipstick stains on your teeth.

Black women have a natural lip colour just like Caucasians do, whenever they use lip gloss their natural lip colour shines - which is why lipstick might not be necessary.

Some lipstick contains lead and parabens which are unhealthy, not to mention that you might be using expired lipstick.

Lip gloss keeps your lips supple, healthy and prevents cracks on your lips.

This is why lip gloss is the ultimate hack, your lips look absolutely gorgeous and attractive when they are glossy.

Line your lips with lip liner and apply your lipgloss in less than a minute, and you are ready to conquer the world.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
