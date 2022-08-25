Why lip gloss is the ultimate makeup hack of 2022

You need to find the right colour of lipstick

Black women need to know the shade of lipstick that fits their skin. There are some shades of pink lipstick a black woman shouldn’t be caught dead in. Even the popular red or nude lipstick has different variations, and you have to find the right shade for you.

You need to apply lipstick carefully

Contrary to popular belief, you can't just put on lipstick and head out, you need to layer it properly. If you are in a hurry, lipstick might not be your best bet so you won’t have lipstick stains on your teeth.

Lip gloss brings out your natural lip colour

Black women have a natural lip colour just like Caucasians do, whenever they use lip gloss their natural lip colour shines - which is why lipstick might not be necessary.

Lip gloss keeps your lips healthy

Some lipstick contains lead and parabens which are unhealthy, not to mention that you might be using expired lipstick.

Lip gloss keeps your lips supple, healthy and prevents cracks on your lips.

Lip gloss are undeniable attractive

This is why lip gloss is the ultimate hack, your lips look absolutely gorgeous and attractive when they are glossy.

It takes little effort to apply