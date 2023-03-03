Why Gen Z is the most lonely generation

19% of 16 to 24-year-olds reported feeling lonely "often" according to a survey commissioned by the nonprofit Eden Project Communities as part of its Big Lunch project. Just 14% of respondents aged 16 to 24 indicated they had never experienced loneliness.Compared to the 65–74 age group, where the figure was 6%, this is three times more.

The study also revealed that people living in cities were more likely to experience chronic loneliness. According to their data, 17% of those living in cities separate from their families feel lonely.

Why is this?

Tracey Robbins, head of UK program delivery at the Eden Project Communities, said: “The extent of loneliness in younger adults can be linked to social media, frequent life changes and transition, or moving into cities where people often live alone or in a room in a shared house...The good news is that feeling part of a community can help.”

They spend a lot of time on their phones even when outside, they do not interact with people as much as they should. Constantly scrolling through your phone would make you feel lonelier, even though you feel like you are just killing time by being online all the time.

They don’t have a community; research has shown the importance of a third place, apart from school or work, there has to be a third place where you can feel a sense of belonging. It could be a church, a cafe, a book club, or any other place where you meet with others of like minds.

A 2019 study by YouGov found that young people in Britain find it hard to make friends.

Gen Zs tend to have an attitude that says, “I don’t need anyone else.” Human relationships are very complex and even when people disappoint us, we shouldn’t just ghost them.