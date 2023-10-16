ADVERTISEMENT
Why Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde's 'Sanaa' is not just another celeb skincare line

Temi Iwalaiye

Is it just another celebrity skincare line, or is it something more? Something better?

Why Adesua and Jemima's skincare brand is not a fad
Many of their A-list friends came out to support them; notable among them were Basketmouth, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Ik Osakioduwa, Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima Okojie, Shaffy Bello, and many others.

Guests at the launch of Sanaa
Guests at the launch of Sanaa

The skincare brand is named Sanaa. The name Sanaa, according to Adesua, “works with the core value of what we are trying to achieve. It means a work of art; it also means radiant and beautiful in Swahili.”

“We wanted something African; we were looking for something, and Adesua found Sanaa," Jemima added

Adesua explained why they started a skincare and beauty line. They aren't just keeping up with the fads. She said:

“I also believe in doing things because they hold deeper meaning; we are not in it just to make money; we want to create something really special.”

Why Adesua and Banky started Sanaa
Why Adesua and Banky started Sanaa

Adesua really cares about the skin of African women because she has had a tough time herself.

"We know Africans face hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, and so much more, and I was really particular about this because, after my miscarriage, my skin was going through a tough phase. There were spots everywhere because my hormones were all over the place."

These products are not about bleaching people's skin. Adesua emphasised that, "We wanted a product that would work over time, not one that would change your skin tone. We were very particular about that. I wanted my skin to be the healthiest version of itself and not change it."

"Our core messaging is self-love, and as we are pushing products that are great for your skin, we are also emphasising self-love and loving yourself through every season because that’s what I am really passionate about, and so is Jemima. The products are unisex, and we believe that men deserve healthy, glowing skin."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

