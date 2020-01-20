Getting rid of dark armpits [Healthfully]

The darkening of your underarms can be caused due to a variety of reasons such as shaving, sweating or due to the accumulation of dead skin cells.

But being cautious all the time demands you to sacrifice your freedom and we don't want you to do that. Hence try these natural, safe and cost-effective remedies to lighten your dark underarms without any side effects.

1. Cucumbers

Along with its excellent bleaching properties, cucumbers are also filled with a number of vitamins and minerals. Simply rub a few cucumber slices on your dark armpits for minute or two and let its juice remain on your skin another 10 mins, then rinse off with water. It is an excellent choice for reducing skin darkness if you repeat the method daily.

2. Aloe vera Gel

Just a little bit of Aloe Vera will be able to do the trick. It contains anti-bacterial properties which help soothe and lighten your skin. Just simply cut a fresh leaf of aloe vera and extract the gel. Gently massage the aloe vera gel onto your underarms. Let it dry for about 20 minutes. Then, rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this process everyday to better lighten your underarms.

3. Apple Vineger Cidar

Apple vinegar cider is loaded with amino and lactic acids, which help get rid of dead skin cells. Plus, its astringent properties help unclog the pores, thereby lessening the darkness. It also smooths the armpit area considerably.

4. Baking Soda and Lemon

Baking soda is an incredible exfoliator that unclogs the pores and lightens dark underarms. Lemon, on the other hand, is a powerful antiseptic and a natural bleaching agent. Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda and lemon each to make a paste. Scrub it over your underarms for about 5 minutes, wash it off using lukewarm water, and finish up by moisturizing your skin. Repeat this method 3 or 4 times a week for effective results.

5. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has proven to be an excellent cure for darkened underarms. Not only does it aid in the process of lightening your underarms but also helps keep it odor-free. Its anti-microbial properties combat microbes and ensure that your underarms stay free from bad odor.

Add some water to tea tree oil to dilute it. Pour this mixture in an empty spray bottle and spray it on your underarms. Repeat this process daily for more effective results.