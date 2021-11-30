RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Sex Education: 5 things to know about consent before sex

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Without consent, sex is rape.

Consent must be gotten every step of the way [NPR]
Consent must be gotten every step of the way [NPR]

Consent is a positive and clear agreement on sexual intercourse between two people.

Recommended articles

It is very important to obtain consent for anal, vaginal, and oral sex, and even sex acts like fingering or handjobs.

It is crucial to be clear on what consensual sex is.

Some people think asking for permission kills the mood but are really just scared of rejection.

Asking for consent makes both parties' intentions clear.

It must be clear and unequivocal. It must be a 'yes', not a 'maybe' or an 'I don’t know', or silence.

When a person does not say 'yes', they are not playing hard to get. Leave them alone.

Coercion includes begging, threats of harm, blackmail, or the use of a fiduciary relationship like a boss-employee, teacher-student relationship to make intercourse happen.

If they eventually cave in to your dirty strategy, they may not find the experience fulfilling or enjoyable.

It is best to stay clear of drunk or 'high' coitus.

An unconscious or intoxicated person cannot give consent.

Giving a person alcohol or drugs in order to loosen them up without their consent is a crime.

No is always no, even in the middle of sex.

Whenever 'Stop' or 'I don’t think I want to do this anymore' or any words signalling apprehension or indecision are uttered, then you must stop.

If you have to lie to get a person to have sex with you, then consent is not total and complete.

For example, if you say that you are using a condom when you are not, then consent is not complete.

Rape and sexual assault are criminal offences in Nigeria, that is why both parties must be enthusiastic about sexual intercourse.

Finally, sex with an underage person is rape whether they consented to it or not.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons why some women have facial and body hair

5 reasons why some women have facial and body hair

Sex Education: 5 things to know about consent before sex

Sex Education: 5 things to know about consent before sex

10 activities that will cheer you up instantly

10 activities that will cheer you up instantly

How to avoid getting robbed in Lagos

How to avoid getting robbed in Lagos

5 nail care dos and don'ts

5 nail care dos and don'ts

Luxury menswear fashion brand - Vanskere acquires 57 Interiors design company

Luxury menswear fashion brand - Vanskere acquires 57 Interiors design company

Bullying in school: Signs parents should watch out for

Bullying in school: Signs parents should watch out for

Guys, here are 15 truths your girlfriend never wants to admit to you

Guys, here are 15 truths your girlfriend never wants to admit to you

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

Trending

Shea butter is all you need to clear your dark knuckles...Here's how

Dark knuckles