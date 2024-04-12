3 reasons benylin cough syrup is deadly

NAFDAC, Nigeria's drug regulator, has recalled a batch of Johnson & Johnson children's cough syrup for several alarming reasons.

Here are the three main reasons behind the benylin cough syrup recall:

1. Toxic substance

The syrup was found to contain "an unacceptably high level" of diethylene glycol, a toxic and potentially fatal substance. Laboratory tests showed that diethylene glycol causes acute oral toxicity in animals. The presence of diethylene glycol poses severe health risks, especially to children.

It can cause toxic effects like abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, urinary inability, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury, potentially leading to death.

2. Substandard quality

NAFDAC warns that the batch of Benylin paediatric syrup, specifically batch no. 329304, does not meet quality standards. Laboratory tests confirmed its substandard quality and acute oral toxicity.

3. Associated risks

According to the BBC, the recall follows reports of adverse reactions and recent deaths among children in Cameroon and The Gambia linked to the consumption of products containing diethylene glycol.

NAFDAC advised against importing, distributing, selling, or using the contaminated product.

Also, anyone in possession of the recalled product was advised to discontinue its sale or use immediately, and the stock should be submitted to the nearest NAFDAC office.

If you’ve used this product and notice any adverse reactions, especially in children, see a doctor immediately.

Despite these alarming findings, Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer based in South Africa, has not yet responded to NAFDAC's statement.

