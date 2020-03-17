One of the easiest ways to look good is when your hair looks perfect but this cannot be achieved when your hair looks dry and frizzy.

The change in the texture of your hair depends on your hair type as there are different ones. Most people with natural hair have spent a large amount of money on brands that seem to have little or no effect on their hair.

There are ways to improve your hair texture with natural ingredients. The good news about this is that you don’t have to break the bank to get these remedies.

They can be found right in your home. This article will show you all you need to improve your hair texture in the space of a very short time.

1. Aloe vera

Aloe Vera is one of the most beneficial plants that works magic on the skin and hair [ece-auto-gen]

This is one of the most beneficial plants that works magic on the skin and hair. You’ll benefit fewer tangles, stronger locks, better tangle, stronger locks, and good growth.

The gel will help to moisturize, strengthen and condition the hair for proper growth. All you need to do is apply the gel to your scalp and hair, wrap them with a warm and damp towel.

Leave for fifteen to twenty minutes before rinsing it off. Do this twice to three times a week.

2. Yoghurt

Yoghurt has a level of lactic acid that helps to treat damaged hair [ece-auto-gen]

Rich in multivitamins, yoghurt has a level of lactic acid that helps to treat damaged hair. Applying yoghurt to your hair will help you reduce hair fall and the possibility of it.

3. Coconut oil

Coconut Oil can moisturize the hair by penetrating the shaft and preventing protein loss [Pulse Nigeria]

It can moisturize the hair by penetrating the shaft and preventing protein loss which ends up improving your hair texture and preventing breakage.

All you need to do is massage a tablespoon of coconut oil on your hair thirty to sixty minutes before washing it off. Ensure you follow this process once or twice a week.