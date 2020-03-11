Lent is a period before Easter where Christians are committed to fasting and staying away from some activities and foods.

If you’re observing fasting, there are some foods you should stay away from according to nutritionists. Several nutritionists have proposed that people observing this lent should avoid these foods.

Here are some of the foods you should stay away from.

1. Alcohol

alcoholic drinks are a great source of calories [Pulse Nigeria]

Just because the lent is sacred time, you need to stay away from alcohol. Also, alcoholic drinks are a great source of calories that you don’t need during fasting.

2. Caffeine

Coffee is a stimulant that affects and disrupts your sleep when consumed in excess [Panero] Panera

During lent, you need all the sleep you can have and taking drinks that contain caffeine will not give you that. Coffee is a stimulant that affects and disrupts your sleep when consumed in excess.

You can have withdrawal symptoms like a headache when you drink it regularly during lent.

3. Desserts

You should consider dropping desserts like cake, ice cream, pies, cookies [Pulse Nigeria]

Sweet tooth isn’t what you should have during lent. You should consider dropping desserts like cake, ice cream, pies, cookies.

The best option for dessert during lent is fruits.