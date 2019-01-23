Daily intentions can help you do that. They also provide a roadmap and reminder for how to live out each day. Intentions give you purpose, as well as the inspiration and motivation to achieve your purpose. The practice of setting daily intentions can change your life.

Setting an intention is activating a part of your receptivity. If you were to go out in the day, and not have set any intention or created any type of prayer or manifestation of how you want the day to go, then you’re getting on a bike with no direction.

This can be great sometimes because you’re allowing fate to happen to you, but if you know that you want to get somewhere, the power of setting an intention is going to help you get there.

Here are 7 intentions to set to start your day off right.

I intend to manifest happiness naturally.

I intend to respond first, and then react.

I intend to be open to success and abundance.

I intend to stop taking things personally.

I intend to forgive others, and myself.

I intend to love unconditionally.

I intend to make someone smile every day.

Whilst setting your intentions, remember to keep these important points in mind so that

1. Positivity is key

Make sure your intention has a positive voice If your intention is to de-stress, then say something like, "My intention is to invite peace and calm within myself during today's meditation." Try to avoid saying something like, "My intention is to fight this stupid stress."

Your chosen intention should always be positive, uplifting, and always in the present tense. Don't use any negative words that might pollute your energy.

2. Make sure it has room to grow

When something new comes along, the mind is intrigued. But as time passes, the mind gets bored. This can also happen with our intentions. If you stick with the same intention week after week, your mind will stop responding to it. The best way to resolve this is to make sure your intention or goal can easily be adjusted and has room for growth.

If your intention on your first day is to invite peace and calm in, after few days you may change that intention to, "My intention is to enjoy the peace I create in myself."

Don't change your goal too often or too radically, the end result is simply to polish and enhance.