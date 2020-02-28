There has been a recent spread of coronavirus in some parts of the world and everyone is taking the right measures to ensure that they are not infected.

Coronavirus affects the human respiratory system, causing symptoms from sneezing to coughing to shortness of breath and in some cases could lead to death. Here are a few ways to keep yourself protected and safe from the virus.

1. Wash your hands properly

In this period, it is very important that you wash your hands properly and regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Some experts would advice that while you are washing your hands, you should sing the popular 'happy birthday' song, the duration of the song will allow you to reach all the parts of your fingers. Wash your hands after touching door knobs, wash your hands after touching things especially in public places.

2. Have hand sanitizer in your bag

In cases where you don't have access to water and soap, you can always use hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer are liquids that help kill germs and are very portable. Use the alcohol based hand sanitizer as often as you can.

3. Steer clear of raw meats and animal products.

If you can, try to avoid any physical contact with animals, animal products and raw meats because they might be contaminated .

4. Always cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing

When you sneeze or cough, endeavor to use a tissue to cover your mouth and dispose the tissue properly. If you use your hands to cover your mouth, wash immediately with soap and water. By doing this, you are preventing the spread of germs.

5. Go to the hospital

The moment you start to feel feverish, coughing and having flu, immediately take a trip to the hospital. Do not treat yourself. It might not be corona-virus but prevention is better than cure as they say.