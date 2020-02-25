When you eat some delicious food you cooked the previous day and you left uncovered for a day at room temperature, you might be calling for food poisoning.

The symptoms of food poisoning include nausea, diarrhea, stomach pain and more. When you begin to feel these symptoms, it’s very important to treat it immediately as it can aggravate into something that can be life-threatening.

This article will show you some of the home remedies that will help you treat food poisoning naturally. Below are the homemade remedies to treat food poisoning.

1. Garlic

Garlic has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties [Pulse Nigeria]

Garlic has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties which makes it effective for treating food poisoning. It also has a way of relieving stomach ache and diarrhea.

All you need to do is chew one garlic clove daily or mix it with honey to help improve the taste.

2. Ginger and honey

Ginger and honey relieves nausea, vomiting and other symptoms of food poisoning [Steemit] Steemit

Ginger is known to improve the absorption of essential nutrients that aids digestion while honey has antimicrobial properties that help to speed up recovery. Their combination relieves nausea, vomiting and other symptoms of food poisoning.

Boil ginger in the cup of water, allow it to cool and add honey to it. Drink this daily and you’ll feel better by the day.

ALSO READ: Tired of the unbearable heat? Here's how to cope with the current weather

3. Lemon juice

Lemon juice has a rich antioxidant that helps the body heal easily [ece-auto-gen]

Lemon juice has a rich antioxidant that helps the body heal easily and aid digestion. All you need to do is get some juice out of the lemon, mix it with water and drink.

You can give it some flavour by adding honey to the juice. Ensure you drink it two to three times daily.