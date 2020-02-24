You would agree with us that environmental temperatures have hit a whole new level and our bodies can almost not take this anymore.

Almost all parts of the country are currently experiencing a high level of heat which can be termed as a heatwave. A heat wave is basically the period of excessively hot weather and high humidity.

This seems to be what we’re experiencing in the country. It’s almost like the sun rays are penetrating your skin and you can’t stop sweating.

The public transport system and power company are not making it easy, especially when you have to trek some distance in places like Lagos because of the ‘Okada’ ban. The earlier you know to cope with the current situation, the better for you.

Have you been experiencing a hot/ short night due to the weather? We’ve put together some tips below that can help you cope with the heat wave.

1. Stay hydrated more frequently

Drinking more water will help you replenish your body [koko]

Staying hydrated in this weather can never be overemphasized. With the heat wave, sweating is inevitable, which means you’ll lose more moisture.

It’s only wise to replenish your body after losing moisture. Drinking more water will help you replenish your body.

Ensure you always have a bottle of water with you all the time. You can add some fruits like lime or lemon in your water to give it some flavour.

2. Take your bath as frequent as possible

A cold bath/ shower will keep you refreshed and give you that soothing feeling [Rodale] Rodale

Due to the heat wave, you’ll get more sweaty than usual. If you don’t take care of your body at this time, you can develop body odour.

You need to take your bath as frequently as possible. If you’re at home all day or you work from home, frequent baths shouldn’t be a problem.

You know better not to use warm or hot water. A cold bath/ shower will keep you refreshed and give you that soothing feeling every time.

3. Dress light

The heat waves come with high temperatures as you have experienced, you should only dress light [Instagram/ Sharon Ooja] Instagram/ Sharon Ooja

This is not the time to rock your denim jackets or your designer sweater/jackets. The heat waves come with high temperatures as you have experienced, you should only dress light.

Silk, sheer and organzas are the best styles to rock this season. You can also rock bright colours because they don't absorb heat, unlike dark coloured outfits.

Colours like black, navy blue absorb heat from the sun which would make you sweat especially when you’re not in an air-conditioned environment.

4. Sunscreen

Applying sunscreen is as important as getting hydrated [transfercancun-airport]

Applying sunscreen is as important as getting hydrated. If you don’t want to lose your skin to this harsh weather, get a sunscreen today.

Sunscreen protects your skin from the UV rays from the sun. UV rays are dangerous to the skin as they can cause several skin conditions.

Apply it to the exposed areas of your body before you get exposed to the sun and every 2 hours in the days.

5. Ditch ice cream for fruits

Fruits will provide your body with required nutrients and also keep you hydrated [Getty Images] Getty Images

It’s completely normal to crave cold things due to the intensity of the heat. You might find yourself visiting ice cream stores more often than ever.

As refreshing as it can be, you need to control the intake. We recommend the consumption of fruits since it also provides your body with the right nutrients.

It would also keep you hydrated and healthy.