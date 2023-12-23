Does sleeping with the fan on really cause malaria?

But is this really true? Does the fan really cause malaria? The answer is obviously no. Malaria is spread by mosquitoes, and you only get malaria if you get bitten and infected by one.

Some may wonder why they might wake up sick after sleeping with the fan on all through the night if fans do not cause malaria. If you're wondering, here are some irritating symptoms you may get after sleeping with the fan on;

Congestion

Sleeping with the fan on can lead to your mouth, nose, and throat being dried up, and you might end up having congestion. This means you wake up with catarrh, which in turn leads to headaches and other symptoms.

Worsen your symptoms

If you are already under the weather and you sleep with the fan on, especially when it is set to the highest speed, it may worsen your symptoms, especially flu-like symptoms.

Allergies

Fans can circulate dust and pollen in the air, and when some people sleep with the fan on, it may trigger allergies. Hence, you wake up with symptoms such as a runny nose, itchy throat, sneezing, watery eyes, or breathing difficulties.

Dry eyes and skin

Sleeping with the fan on may also lead to dry skin and eyes.

Muscle aches

Sleeping with the fan on exposes you to concentrated circulating air. This type of air can cause your muscles to tense up or cramp, and you end up waking up with sore muscles.

It is understandable that the above symptoms you get after sleeping with the fan on can be confused with malaria symptoms. But it isn't malaria, as fans can't spread malaria.

Basically, fans do not pose serious risks during the night for most people; some might, however, wake up with mildly irritating symptoms, which shouldn't be confused with malaria.

