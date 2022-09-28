RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Do you enjoy an early morning jog? Here are 5 ways to be safe

How do you stay safe during your morning jog?

Here's how to stay safe while jogging

No matter who you are, early morning jogging can be a risky activity. You can be lynched, have your items stolen or even be sexually assaulted.

Regardless, the early morning is the perfect time to go for a jog, the environment is serene and you start your day feeling revitalized and energized.

So, how do you ensure your safety?

Nothing scares bad people away like a ferocious dog on your heel. Also, if you are hiking up an uncharted course. a dog can assist you with navigation. If your dog is just a cute puppy, it might not be of any use.

We know you like it when music is blasting into your ears as you jog, but! when you are jogging early in the morning, you need to be aware of your surroundings. You need to know when someone is walking behind you or stalking you.

You don’t want to have a specific route that everyone knows you by, switch it up on some days.

Take a small fannypack along with you, and go along with a pepper spray or pen knife to defend yourself, especially in cases of sexual assault.

Before you start your morning jog, share your location on google maps so they can track your movement, and also have an emergency contact on speed dial.

