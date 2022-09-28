Do you enjoy an early morning jog? Here are 5 ways to be safe

No matter who you are, early morning jogging can be a risky activity. You can be lynched, have your items stolen or even be sexually assaulted.
Regardless, the early morning is the perfect time to go for a jog, the environment is serene and you start your day feeling revitalized and energized.
So, how do you ensure your safety?
Jog with your dog
Nothing scares bad people away like a ferocious dog on your heel. Also, if you are hiking up an uncharted course. a dog can assist you with navigation. If your dog is just a cute puppy, it might not be of any use.
Don’t cover your ears with music
We know you like it when music is blasting into your ears as you jog, but! when you are jogging early in the morning, you need to be aware of your surroundings. You need to know when someone is walking behind you or stalking you.
Change your jogging route
You don’t want to have a specific route that everyone knows you by, switch it up on some days.
Carry pepper spray or a pen knife
Take a small fannypack along with you, and go along with a pepper spray or pen knife to defend yourself, especially in cases of sexual assault.
Let your family and friends know your location
Before you start your morning jog, share your location on google maps so they can track your movement, and also have an emergency contact on speed dial.
