The things you do before you visit the gym and after has a whole lot to do with achieving that body goal you’re aiming for.

Whether you’re working out for a physical or mental balance, you need your routines to be as beneficial and effective as possible.

If you know and understand the things you need to do before and after every workout session, you'll know how to make your fitness routine work for you.

From the kinds of food you need to eat or the habits you need to do away with, we got you covered on the pre-workout tips you need to achieve a great result in 2020.

Here are the things you need to do before hitting the gym in the morning or evening.

1. Get adequate and quality sleep

Your body automatically goes to recovery mode when you sleep [Shutterstock] Shutterstock

The only time your body gets to fully rest is when you sleep. Your body automatically goes to recovery mode when you sleep.

You must get enough and quality, so you’re energized to the point that you can go through your routines without any hurdles. If you can’t do 7-8 hours, 6 hours is still manageable.

Ensure you don’t show up at the gym without adequate sleep a night before.

2. Eat up

Filling up your stomach before you hit the gym is very important to achieving the right body goals [Weight Loss Dose] Weight Loss Dose

Filling up your stomach before you hit the gym is very important to achieving the right body goals. If you workout on an empty stomach, your body gets the energy it needs to sustain itself during the workout by burning your muscle mass.

We know that’s not what you want. You want to build your body mass not burn it.

Ensure you eat 1-2 hours before you start your exercises. You’re not eating to be full, just something light to supply your body energy.

3. Drink more water

Drinking water is very crucial to your workout [Pulse Nigeria]

The importance of getting hydrated can never be overemphasized. Drinking water is very crucial to your workout. Remember you’re sweating it out in the gym, you need to replace the moisture that was lost while exercising.

Being hydrated helps to maintain your energy levels while you’re working out.

4. Dress the right way

Get the right sneakers, sport bra and jeggings for a smooth workout routine [Kathryn Wirsing] Kathryn Wirsing

Your fitness routine might involve jumping, stretching, running, and getting into certain poses and positions that have nothing to do with your athletic qualities

Wearing the right clothes is important. Get the right sneakers, sport bra and jeggings for a smooth workout routine.

ALSO READ: Damilola Adegbite shared 8 simple ways you can cut down calories faster than you think

5. Have a dynamic warmup

Preparing your body for what lies ahead is very important to your fitness routine [Courtesy of MIRROR] Courtesy of MIRROR

Preparing your body for what lies ahead is very important to your fitness routine. A dynamic warmup will build your core temperature, help your blood flow to your muscles, lessen risk of injuries and makes your body flexible.

Ensure you have between 7-10 minutes warm-up session to help put your body in the right position for what lies ahead.