ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Here's why men need to eat pineapple before sexual intercourse

Temi Iwalaiye

Did you know pineapples improve men’s sexual health?

Benefits of pineapple sexually for men [Youtube]
Benefits of pineapple sexually for men [Youtube]

Sex ought to be an enjoyable activity, but many factors can get in the way of such enjoyment. Factors like low libido, lack of stamina, and erections can prevent such enjoyment. That’s why pineapples are so important. Many people believe it only benefits women, but it has many sexual benefits for men.

Recommended articles

Pineapples are rich in manganese, an antioxidant that fights free radicals and prevents cellular damage. A manganese deficiency can lead to diseases like heart disease and diabetes, which are linked to erectile dysfunction. However, adequate manganese intake can increase blood flow and prevent infertility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pineapples are rich in bromelain, which increases testosterone production and provides many sexual benefits in bed. This hormone regulates libido and encourages nitric oxide oxidation which makes men more sexually active.

Pineapples are also rich in vitamin C and thiamine which can increase low libido in men. Thiamine stimulates the development of sex hormones, and this is especially important when men can't have an erection during sex.

Benefits of pineapple sexually [Pexels]
Benefits of pineapple sexually [Pexels] Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

Pineapple can help increase sexual stamina, especially for those who find themselves exhausted from sex. Sex requires endurance and stamina, with studies showing men can burn up to 101 calories in 30 minutes of sex. To enjoy bedroom fun without exercising, consider indulging in pineapples, which are rich in vitamins B1 and C, which can help increase sexual stamina.

Pineapple consumption before sex can enhance the taste of ejaculate by making it sweeter. This is due to the high levels of acid and sugar in pineapple, which make semen less bitter and more sweet. The primary benefit for partners is the added sweetness, in case they want to taste it.

Raw pineapple, rich in vitamin C, is an antioxidant that strengthens the immune system and prevents inflammation. Studies on rats have linked reduced inflammation to improved blood flow, which is important for sexual health.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is because healthy blood flow is essential for achieving sexual arousal and erectile function for penetrative sex. This increased blood flow and higher blood pressure within the penis make the penis firm and erect.

Finally, a cup of pineapple or one pineapple finely chopped is enough; do not eat more than that, as it will have the opposite effect.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How painkillers affect your kidneys

This is how painkillers can affect your kidneys

Signs of autism in adults

5 signs you are autistic without even knowing

Early signs of skin cancer no one told you about [Derma Essentia]

4 early signs of skin cancer no one told you about

Zoraya ter Beek plans to die next month [The Free Press]

28-year-old physically healthy woman plans to die in May for 3 reasons