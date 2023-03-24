5 male celebrities whose skincare routines we need asap

Their flawless skin and neat appearance has us wondering what they use. Do you want to have flawless skin like them? Then read about how to correctly apply skincare products and cheap skincare products for men.

1. Zlatan Ibile

Zlatan initially had rough skin and dyed green hair but his glow-up has been a 100 per cent turnaround. Nowadays, his dark skin shines and his glossy, pink lips are certainly one for the books.

2. Banky W

Banky W needs to let us in on his skincare routine as soon as possible. His skin is as flawless as they come.

3. Richard Mofe-Damijo

Nigerian actor and politician Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD, is renowned for his youthful appearance and glowing skin. He is the brand ambassador for Zaron skincare, so we aren’t surprised by how fresh he looks.

4. Timini Egbuson

Timini Egbuson is a brand ambassador for a skincare company and it’s always so nice to see a dark-skinned man with glowing skin.

5. Zinoleesky