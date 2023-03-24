5 male celebrities whose skincare routines we need asap
Here are five male celebrities with enviable skin.
Recommended articles
Their flawless skin and neat appearance has us wondering what they use. Do you want to have flawless skin like them? Then read about how to correctly apply skincare products and cheap skincare products for men.
1. Zlatan Ibile
Zlatan initially had rough skin and dyed green hair but his glow-up has been a 100 per cent turnaround. Nowadays, his dark skin shines and his glossy, pink lips are certainly one for the books.
2. Banky W
Banky W needs to let us in on his skincare routine as soon as possible. His skin is as flawless as they come.
3. Richard Mofe-Damijo
Nigerian actor and politician Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD, is renowned for his youthful appearance and glowing skin. He is the brand ambassador for Zaron skincare, so we aren’t surprised by how fresh he looks.
4. Timini Egbuson
Timini Egbuson is a brand ambassador for a skincare company and it’s always so nice to see a dark-skinned man with glowing skin.
5. Zinoleesky
Zinoleesky is one of the street artiste who has the most flawless dark skin we’ve seen in a while, his skin has no blemishes, acne or dark skin. We certainly want to know what he uses on his skin.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng