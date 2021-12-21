RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Men's Health

Cheap and easy skincare routine for men under N10,000

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Do not use masculinity as a cover-up for not taking care of your skin.

Men also need to take care of their skin [Pinterest]
Men also need to take care of their skin [Pinterest]

Many people believe that men are factory fitted with nice skin, but this is far from the truth. Men struggle with many skincare issues like acne and dryness.

Recommended articles

Skincare is not as tasking or expensive as many people think, especially men. This is the basic routine and products to use;

This green tea cleanser is cheap and effective [St Ives]
This green tea cleanser is cheap and effective [St Ives] Pulse Nigeria

Dirt and bacteria are the reason why your face is full of acne. You can remedy this situation by getting a good cleanser to use at least three times a week.

A St. Ives or Simple cleanser is all under N5,000 and they are quite organic. Stay away from astringent or chemical-based products.

Moisturising is sine qua non to having great skin. They leave you with a visible glow and get rid of any dryness.

This neutrogena gel costs N10,500 to N13,000 [konga]
This neutrogena gel costs N10,500 to N13,000 [konga] Pulse Nigeria

Try lotions like Aveeno Moisturizing cream, CeraVe moisturizer and Neutrogena Hydro Water Boost Gel. Moisturise all the parts of your body and not just your hands and face. These creams are less than N10,000.

Most people like to stay away from sunscreen but sunscreen reduces fine lines and wrinkles in your face.

The ordinary vitamin C serum [Apozona]
The ordinary vitamin C serum [Apozona] Pulse Nigeria

A glowing complexion is impossible without Vitamin C serum. Buy The Ordinary vitamin C serum for just N5,000.

Use it every night before you sleep.

Bath at least twice a day with soap, sponge and water and not just pour water on yourself.

Then make sure you change your bedsheets, pillowcases and towel often, at once a week.

If you don’t abide by this last tip, then forget about skincare.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to make white rice and chicken curry sauce

How to make white rice and chicken curry sauce

Cheap and easy skincare routine for men under N10,000

Cheap and easy skincare routine for men under N10,000

The history and importance of Ile-Ife to the Yorubas

The history and importance of Ile-Ife to the Yorubas

Ikokore: Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish

Ikokore: Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish

Top 5 fashionable male celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top 5 fashionable male celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Shatu Garko makes history, becomes first Hijabi model to win Miss Nigeria

Shatu Garko makes history, becomes first Hijabi model to win Miss Nigeria

Facts, stats that show that women cheat more than men

Facts, stats that show that women cheat more than men

5 natural foods to help boost your sex life

5 natural foods to help boost your sex life

Ladies! Here are top signs that you satisfy your man sexually

Ladies! Here are top signs that you satisfy your man sexually