Cheap and easy skincare routine for men under N10,000

Skincare is not as tasking or expensive as many people think, especially men. This is the basic routine and products to use;

Cleanse

Dirt and bacteria are the reason why your face is full of acne. You can remedy this situation by getting a good cleanser to use at least three times a week.

A St. Ives or Simple cleanser is all under N5,000 and they are quite organic. Stay away from astringent or chemical-based products.

Moisturise

Moisturising is sine qua non to having great skin. They leave you with a visible glow and get rid of any dryness.

Try lotions like Aveeno Moisturizing cream, CeraVe moisturizer and Neutrogena Hydro Water Boost Gel. Moisturise all the parts of your body and not just your hands and face. These creams are less than N10,000.

Use Sunscreen

Most people like to stay away from sunscreen but sunscreen reduces fine lines and wrinkles in your face.

Use Vitamin C serum

A glowing complexion is impossible without Vitamin C serum. Buy The Ordinary vitamin C serum for just N5,000.

Use it every night before you sleep.

Bath frequently and change your bed sheets, pillowcases, towels regularly

Bath at least twice a day with soap, sponge and water and not just pour water on yourself.

Then make sure you change your bedsheets, pillowcases and towel often, at once a week.