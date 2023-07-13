Breaking news:
10 beauty-care best buys this month according to beauty brand new arrivals

Martha Kemigisha
10 beauty-care best buys this month according to beauty brand new arrivals
10 beauty-care best buys this month according to beauty brand new arrivals

Beauty and skincare are daily constants in our lives and the world of beauty and skincare products is always evolving to better enhance user experience sustainably.

French personal care and beauty products retailer Sephora recently updated its new arrivals collection with cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, beauty tools, body lotions and haircare products with upgraded skin-friendly ingredients among other things.

Although Sephora doesn't deliver to Uganda, these products have a lot of shopping and choice inspiration and guidance when it comes to buying products that are available on the market. Below are 10 skin and body-care best buys this month based on Sephora's new arrivals.

Throw out your sponge and get a dual-sided cotton-mix bath mitt that takes care of cleansing and exfoliating your body. Bath mitts allow for easy cleansing around the body and fit comfortably around the hand. Their exfoliating feature provides gentle exfoliation that is safe for all skin types.

CHECK OUT: Is perfume or body spray a better deodorant combination?

Gone are the days of painful hair tangle in hair ties and stoppers. This six-piece set of clear coil hair ties provides long-lasting, crease-free hold for all hair types. It also lends accessory glam to your outfit and other accessories you may wear. They stretch easily and don’t leave creases in the hair.

Scalp massages are essential parts of hair care. Massaging your scalp stimulates hair follicles and improves circulation on the scalp. A wooden scalp massager such as made from ebony wood is an excellent tool for the job. The smoothness and slight variations of wood offer a better massager than other materials.

When buying makeup remover pads, these Sephora organic cotton pads for the face, eyes, and neck, can give you some guidance. They are environment-friendly, made with 100 per cent organic cotton fibres and are GOTS certified by Ecocert. Their extra-soft, lint-free, dense texture leaves the skin unscathed. Look out for organic cotton pads with cotton that has not been treated with chemicals or added colours.

This primer has been said to be "better than sex foreplay". It is a pitch black, nourishing, lengthening, lifting, and thickening mascara primer that offers 24-hour improved mascara wear.

Ingredients to look for include argan oil and grape seed oil which are rich in omega 3 and 9 fatty acids to nourish lashes. Watch out for parabens, mineral oil and gluten.

One of the biggest concerns about makeup remover is skin stripping and irritation. Their new fragrance-free, pH-balanced foaming cleanser removes makeup, mineral SPF, and pollution without stripping skin.

CHECK OUT: 10 perfumes for beginners to avoid smelling cheap

It also caters to all skin types, resets your skin, and sweeps away daily buildup with its cloud foam. ease. It maintains the skin’s pH and restores hydration normally lost during cleansing leaving behind supple, soft and refreshed skin.

Ingredients to look for in foam makeup remover; hydrating sugar complex which binds moisture to skin to hydrate even after rinsing and plant-based surfactants which dissolve buildup without drying.

For an indulgent body scrub that exfoliates, moisturizes, and smooths dry skin with notes of cassis buds, damask rose, and smooth woods, scientifically designed to elicit feelings of well-being, look for CBG (Non-THC) which calms stressed skin, sea salt and powdered olive seeds which visibly renew skin’s surface, and/or hollyhock extract which tones the skin for a firmer look.

This gel is packed with acne-fighting actives to visibly reduce blemishes and clear the complexion while supporting a healthy skin barrier. It caters to combination and oily skin types and targets pores, acne or blemishes, and oiliness.

READ HERE: 5 natural home remedy skin lightening ingredients

Active ingredients to look for include; Adapinoid, Niacinamide and Strataphix Poly.

Get your hair an anti-frizz treatment. If your hair is prone to extreme dryness, dehydration, curling and coiling hair, a powerful anti-humidity moisturiser will keep it silky, glossy, and frizz-free for days on end.

Look for proprietary anti-humidity complex, polymer blend, and Glycerin just like this hair moisturiser.

CHECK OUT: 8 ways to effectively use aloe vera for skin care

Watch out for parabens, formaldehyde, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, triclosan, more than one per cent of synthetic fragrance, and gluten.

Revamp your lip treatment with juicy lip plump, balm, and crème for fuller, plumper, and juicier-looking lips on the go just like this trio maracuja set.

CHECK OUT: 7 ways to achieve supple soft refreshed lips all the time

Best ingredients; Maracuja Oil, 10+ Superfruits, and Vitamin E.

Watch out for parabens, formaldehyde, mineral oil, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclocarban, and triclosan in your lip treatment.

Beauty product releases come with improvements and innovations that can suit users best every now and then. Use these products as inspiration to update your skin and body-care routine and to get value for your money.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

