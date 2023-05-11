The sports category has moved to a new website.
7 hilarious characters you will in find every NYSC camp

Temi Iwalaiye

If you went to NYSC camp, you will find these same characters there.

7 types of people you will meet at NYSC camp
This programme that takes youth out of their states to serve in other countries is about to clock 30 years, so we thought we could give you a rundown of all the different kinds of people you would meet at the mandatory three week camp.

From the moment some people get into camp, they are busy plotting the way they can get out. These people will faint a lot on the marching ground and claim to have a ridiculous diseases that should cause them to be redeployed.

NYSC couples are quite common
These people have gone through the university and haven’t found the love of their lives, so they are hellbent on finding them at NYSC Camp. From the first day, they have picked a camp boo or bae, and that person is likely to change in two days.

Yes, even the married ones, they came to explore their sexuality and intend to do it to the fullest. You might catch them having sex in shameful places or bribing soldiers to let them use their lounge for intercourse. Some might even sneak out to town just to get down.

Mammy market is a favourite place for many
These people are mammy market patrons. They love to drink and do not mind drinking into a stupor. At night, you will find these drunkards congregating and drinking to their heart’s content.

Seeing pregnant women at NYSC camps is always amazing, but they are also quite excited to be there even though they can’t participate. They always move together.

Whether it is camp radio, camp band, or being a group leader, these people are carrying the NYSC extracurricular activities on their heads like a hawker. These people always talk about how NYSC is fun, meanwhile, the camp usually has dirty toilets, meagre food and a lot of stress.

These special sects are the IT girls of camp, always wearing the cutest white sneakers and sometimes no bra with their white shirts. These slay queens assemble among themselves to become some of the most highly sought-after women in camp.

