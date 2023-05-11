7 hilarious characters you will in find every NYSC camp

This programme that takes youth out of their states to serve in other countries is about to clock 30 years, so we thought we could give you a rundown of all the different kinds of people you would meet at the mandatory three week camp.

1. Those who do ridiculous things to be redeployed

From the moment some people get into camp, they are busy plotting the way they can get out. These people will faint a lot on the marching ground and claim to have a ridiculous diseases that should cause them to be redeployed.

2. Those who came there to find love

These people have gone through the university and haven’t found the love of their lives, so they are hellbent on finding them at NYSC Camp. From the first day, they have picked a camp boo or bae, and that person is likely to change in two days.

3. Those who came to camp to have sex

Yes, even the married ones, they came to explore their sexuality and intend to do it to the fullest. You might catch them having sex in shameful places or bribing soldiers to let them use their lounge for intercourse. Some might even sneak out to town just to get down.

4. Those who came to camp to become alcoholics

These people are mammy market patrons. They love to drink and do not mind drinking into a stupor. At night, you will find these drunkards congregating and drinking to their heart’s content.

5. The pregnant women

Seeing pregnant women at NYSC camps is always amazing, but they are also quite excited to be there even though they can’t participate. They always move together.

6. Those overly involved in extra activities

Whether it is camp radio, camp band, or being a group leader, these people are carrying the NYSC extracurricular activities on their heads like a hawker. These people always talk about how NYSC is fun, meanwhile, the camp usually has dirty toilets, meagre food and a lot of stress.

7. The slay queens