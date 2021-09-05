RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 things you must have experienced if you live in Lagos

These are the norms of a Lagos resident. You know you are a proper Lagosian if you have done all these.

Most yellow buses in Lagos are faulty (TransportDayOnline)
How long have you lived in Lagos? Did you just move into the city? Have you stayed for some years or were born and bred in Lagos?

No matter how long you've spent in Lagos, these are the common and shared experiences of those in Living in Lagos;

Traffic is another name for Lagos because traffic springs up in unexpected and expected places. It is not unusual for you to feel hungry while you wait, and most people buy gala to relieve their hunger.

The frustrations of being in traffic have also made you lash out at someone.

It doesn’t matter if you are in your car, bus, or a hired car, you will see someone driving recklessly or entering the road unexpectedly and against your calm nature, if you are calm, you would be forced to shout at the person even if the driver is far gone.

Beach boys in Lagos [bbc]
Lagos is a coastal city, so there are many beaches. Almost all its have beach boys begging you to spend some money to ride a horse. You might feel inclined and ride the one of the horses on a beach.

Balogun market has cheap clothes [venturesafrica]
Balogun market is on the Lagos Island, buyers from within and outside Lagos come to buy cheap and lovely clothes. If you live in Lagos and you don’t buy your clothes at Balogun market. Where do you buy your clothes?

YELLOW-BUS (TransportDayOnline)
If you have ridden any yellow bus, there is a probability that it has stopped abruptly on the road. These cars are running only by vibes and Insha Allah (God’s grace).

If you came to Lagos from any other state, set your mind on getting lost because it is inevitable.

Also, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve lived in Lagos; it is so easy to get lost and not know where you are supposed to be going. Places like Lekki are the most confusing because everywhere looks alike.

