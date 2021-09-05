No matter how long you've spent in Lagos, these are the common and shared experiences of those in Living in Lagos;

1. Stayed long in traffic and bought gala

Traffic is another name for Lagos because traffic springs up in unexpected and expected places. It is not unusual for you to feel hungry while you wait, and most people buy gala to relieve their hunger.

The frustrations of being in traffic have also made you lash out at someone.

It doesn’t matter if you are in your car, bus, or a hired car, you will see someone driving recklessly or entering the road unexpectedly and against your calm nature, if you are calm, you would be forced to shout at the person even if the driver is far gone.

2. Gone to the beach and rode a horse

Pulse Nigeria

Lagos is a coastal city, so there are many beaches. Almost all its have beach boys begging you to spend some money to ride a horse. You might feel inclined and ride the one of the horses on a beach.

3. Gone to buy clothes at Balogun market

Pulse Nigeria

Balogun market is on the Lagos Island, buyers from within and outside Lagos come to buy cheap and lovely clothes. If you live in Lagos and you don’t buy your clothes at Balogun market. Where do you buy your clothes?

4. A yellow bus stopping unexpectedly

Pulse Nigeria

If you have ridden any yellow bus, there is a probability that it has stopped abruptly on the road. These cars are running only by vibes and Insha Allah (God’s grace).

5. Gotten Lost in Lagos

If you came to Lagos from any other state, set your mind on getting lost because it is inevitable.