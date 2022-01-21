5 types of students you'll find in a Nigerian university

1. The fashionistas

This set of people loves to dress and slay. They dress every day, even to class like it is a fashion show. They would not be caught dead not looking good. They do not mind spending their last cent on that outfit they really like. The trending clothes and style would first be seen on them. They also do not like to repeat clothes.

2. The religious ones

These are the spiritual ones. They are so passionate about religion and would never miss any fellowship program. They can be recognized by their long skirts and natural hairstyles for the females and the big trousers and ties for the males.

3. The party freaks

They can also be referred to as social butterflies. They know every party happening on and off campus even before the fliers are out. They also know almost everyone on campus. They greet everyone they meet on campus. They have friends in every hostel are active on all social media platforms and are also the influencers.

4. The bookworms

This group of students are always reading. They spend all their free time in the library and are always the first to get to class. The front row seats are reserved for them. Some of them are even bold enough that they correct lecturers when they make mistakes in class. They always have textbooks and materials for every course. They are the ones you meet for materials and up-to-date notes. Their only goal is an A in every course. Even a B is like a failure to them.

5. The lovebirds

These ones are those who have found their missing ribs. They do everything together, wear matching outfits sometimes, hold hands everywhere they go. They go about tensioning everyone on campus. It is even worse when they are classmates, they have a seat set aside permanently for them.