RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 types of students you'll find in a Nigerian university

Authors:

Akinola Victoria

There are different types of students in Nigerian universities, people with different characters you'll meet every day in the department, halls of residence, libraries, fellowship, and on the road.

5 types of students you'll find in a Nigerian university
5 types of students you'll find in a Nigerian university

Here are 5 types of students you will meet in your university. Surely, you would have met some, if not all of them.

Recommended articles

1. The fashionistas

This set of people loves to dress and slay. They dress every day, even to class like it is a fashion show. They would not be caught dead not looking good. They do not mind spending their last cent on that outfit they really like. The trending clothes and style would first be seen on them. They also do not like to repeat clothes.

2. The religious ones

These are the spiritual ones. They are so passionate about religion and would never miss any fellowship program. They can be recognized by their long skirts and natural hairstyles for the females and the big trousers and ties for the males.

3. The party freaks

They can also be referred to as social butterflies. They know every party happening on and off campus even before the fliers are out. They also know almost everyone on campus. They greet everyone they meet on campus. They have friends in every hostel are active on all social media platforms and are also the influencers.

4. The bookworms

This group of students are always reading. They spend all their free time in the library and are always the first to get to class. The front row seats are reserved for them. Some of them are even bold enough that they correct lecturers when they make mistakes in class. They always have textbooks and materials for every course. They are the ones you meet for materials and up-to-date notes. Their only goal is an A in every course. Even a B is like a failure to them.

5. The lovebirds

These ones are those who have found their missing ribs. They do everything together, wear matching outfits sometimes, hold hands everywhere they go. They go about tensioning everyone on campus. It is even worse when they are classmates, they have a seat set aside permanently for them.

These are just a few of the different people you'll meet in school.

Authors:

Akinola Victoria Akinola Victoria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why…how and when, did Valentine become a big deal in Nigeria?

Why…how and when, did Valentine become a big deal in Nigeria?

What to do on Valentine's day

What to do on Valentine's day

5 types of students you'll find in a Nigerian university

5 types of students you'll find in a Nigerian university

6 ways to style your boyfriend jean

6 ways to style your boyfriend jean

Yoruba fashion in the 80's

Yoruba fashion in the 80's

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Maintain a healthy lifestyle with these agricultural products and daily routine

Maintain a healthy lifestyle with these agricultural products and daily routine

10 funny beliefs and traditions of Yoruba tribe

10 funny beliefs and traditions of Yoruba tribe

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless