Most Nigerian graduates take part in the Nigerian Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. It is a rite of passage like any other.
5 relatable NYSC camp experiences
There are NYSC camp experiences a lot of corps members can relate to.
Unavoidably, after decades of the programme's existence, there are many shared experiences every corper can relate to.
Here are some of them:
1. Man o' war activities
Man o' war is some sort of military training most corpers have to go through in the compulsory three weeks camp.
I find it ridiculous that they are being trained like members of the armed forces because they are not going to be deployed for military work.
Nevertheless, this is an exciting time for most of them who climb robes and go under barbed wires.
A friendly word of advice is not to overdo it, especially if you do not have the strength. Someone got his private area bruised by one of the ropes.
2. Mammy market shenanigans
Mammy market is usually at the back of the camp. It is where everyone buys food and drinks.
At night, it is usually buzzing with so many people who attempt to drink more alcohol than is necessary and some end up vomiting from drinking too much.
3. Camp boo
NYSC camp is a place to find that guy or girl you have been searching for. Most people had someone from the opposite gender that they were close to during NYSC Camp, and many hooked up with each other after the camp was over.
Some even got together during camp in dark corners, but that’s a story for another day.
4. SAED
You do not know boredom until you have attended a Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) lecture. This is what many report to be the worst part of NYSC camp, with lectures that make minutes seem like hours.
5. Allawee
There is no feeling in the world that beats getting your first allawee. Even if you have been earning a salary way before that, having your account credited with your allowance will feel like free money and fill you with inexplicable joy.
An added part of camp is corpers trying to get redeployed to their preferred states and feigning all kinds of illnesses as a means of redeployment.
