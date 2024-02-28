5 lifestyle habits and remedies for men's receding hairline

The receding of hair above the temples, forming an ‘M’ shape, can start as early as one's late teens, though it's more common in later years. This is clinically known as androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness, and it affects a significant portion of the male population globally. The fear of losing hair causes many men to search for remedies and lifestyle changes to stop or reverse the process.

The cause of hair loss

The hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT) plays a key role in shrinking hair follicles and shortening the hair growth cycle. While it's a natural part of ageing for many men, the emphasis today is on management and prevention, focusing on what can be controlled.

Here are some remedies:

1. Nutritious diet

A well-balanced diet is foundational for healthy hair. Nutrients like protein, iron, vitamins A, C, D, E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids are crucial for hair growth and strength. Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help nourish your scalp and reduce the risk of hair loss. Foods rich in these nutrients support the hair follicles and could potentially slow the receding process.

2. Scalp care and hygiene

A clean and healthy scalp promotes hair growth. Regular washing with a gentle shampoo removes excess oil, dirt, and dandruff that can clog hair follicles. However, over-washing can strip the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness and potential hair loss. Find a balance that works for your hair type. Also, use mild products that don't irritate the scalp as this can prevent further hairline recession.

3. Reduce stress

Stress is a major factor that supports hair loss. It can trigger scalp problems, such as dandruff, disrupt eating habits and the absorption of nutrients, and impact the growth of hair. Stress-reduction techniques such as exercise, meditation, yoga, or even hobbies can reduce stress levels, potentially slowing down hair loss.

4. Avoid harsh treatments and styles

Tight hairstyles can pull on the hair causing hairline recession. Similarly, chemical treatments and heat styling tools can weaken hair strands, leading to breakage and loss. Opt for looser hairstyles and minimise the use of harsh chemicals to protect the hair follicles and prevent further damage.

5. Consider medical treatments

For those looking for more direct interventions, some treatments have been shown to slow down hair loss and, in some cases, stimulate regrowth. Also, natural remedies such as saw palmetto supplements, scalp massages to stimulate blood flow, and essential oils like rosemary and peppermint have their potential benefits. Consulting with a healthcare provider or a dermatologist can offer personalised advice and treatment options.