Nigerian businessman loses N177.5m to Chinese fraudster

Zenith Bank has asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit filed against it by a businessman who lost N177.5m to a Chinese fraudster.

  • Published:
A Nigerian businessman has not be able to reach a Chinese woman who defrauded him of a huge sum meant for the purchase of some goods.

(Developing Telecoms)

Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc has responded to a lawsuit filed against it by a Nigerian businessman Umegelo Emmanuel who lost N177.5m to a fraudster.

In the lawsuit filed at the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, Emmanuel alleges neglect on the part of the financial institution which caused him to lose the money to a Chinese fraudster who gives her name as Ms Muna.

A Nigerian businessman figured out that he has been duped after a woman who is expected to deliver goods to him from China turned off communication with him.

(Factor)

 

The amount was paid to the individual from China to facilitate the purchase of some goods in the country.

According to Punch News, the sum was paid to a Zenith Bank account carrying the name Xian Fang Li. The businessman finds out that he has been ripped off following failed efforts to reach the business partner Ms Muna.

He faults Zenith Bank for not making the needed verification to ensure that his funds is protected.

Zenith Bank Plc who has been sued by a businessman wants the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere to dismiss the lawsuit filed against it.

(Factor)

 

In response, the bank authority has asked the court to dismiss the case because the claimant Umegelo Emmanuel did not seek a bank guarantee before disbursing the funds.

“The claimant failed to request a bank guarantee of the alleged sum from or requested that the defendant issue a confirmation or a letter of comfort before dealing with both Ms Muna and Xian Fang Li," Punch News gathers in a report.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

