ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Avoid these 3 common mistakes when cooking fried rice

Oghenerume Progress

As delicious as this meal is, a little mistake can actually spoil your preparation and can turn your elite fried rice to something else.

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice
3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

Recommended articles

To avoid spoiling your elite dish, here are three mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice:

ADVERTISEMENT

The first mistake to avoid when cooking fried rice is overcooking. The first step in most recipes for fried rice is boiling your rice. It is important to note that the process of frying your vegetables and the rice also introduces more heat to your rice and makes it even softer.

With this in mind, there is no need adding so much water while boiling the rice as doing so will just leave you with a fried rice that looks mushy and no one likes that. If you are not sure of the right amount of water to use in boiling, you can always add a little at first and keep monitoring and adding more water where necessary.

Another mistake to avoid while cooking your fried rice is overloading your frying pan, wok or whatever pot you use in cooking. This is wrong because fried rice is one meal that has to do with lots of stirring and you will need enough space to do that continuously or at least, as much as is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overcrowding your pan prevents this. A good way to avoid this if you do not have a big enough frying pan or wok, is to cook in batches. This helps you to stir properly and ensures all the vegetables are cooked properly.

ALSO READ: DIY Recipes: How to make coconut fried rice

The issue most people have with the Nigerian fried rice is how it goes bad easily. This is actually because of the high content of oil which makes it the perfect medium for growth of microorganisms that do not only spoil your food, but can cause food poisoning.

This is why it is important to store properly immediately after cooking. One thing you can do is refrigerating the fried rice the remaining after dishing out what you can consume for that day. Another way is to reheat immediately after frying, especially if you fried in batches.

ADVERTISEMENT

You could also fry only the batch you need for that day and refrigerate your vegetables and remaining boiled rice for later.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avoid doing these things the next time you are inside an elevator

Avoid doing these things the next time you are inside an elevator

Avoid these 3 common mistakes when cooking fried rice

Avoid these 3 common mistakes when cooking fried rice

3 ways to remove bitterness from garden eggs

3 ways to remove bitterness from garden eggs

8 indicators they are not rich & are just faking it to impress you

8 indicators they are not rich & are just faking it to impress you

Choosing happiness: Why men prioritize peace of mind over toxic relationships

Choosing happiness: Why men prioritize peace of mind over toxic relationships

Jennifer Lopez looks 20 years younger because she does these 3 things always

Jennifer Lopez looks 20 years younger because she does these 3 things always

People who are friendly to your face but talk behind your back have these 6 traits

People who are friendly to your face but talk behind your back have these 6 traits

Top 10 shortest verses in the Bible

Top 10 shortest verses in the Bible

How to calculate your menstrual cycle accurately

How to calculate your menstrual cycle accurately

See how Tems, Wizkid, other Nigerian artistes showed up at Coachella

See how Tems, Wizkid, other Nigerian artistes showed up at Coachella

How to block Union Bank account and ATM card

How to block Union Bank account and ATM card

Is the ‘Esther was Black and Broke’ TikTok challenge colourism or fun play on words?

Is the ‘Esther was Black and Broke’ TikTok challenge colourism or fun play on words?

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

Avoid these 3 common mistakes when cooking fried rice

Boat rides can be fun, but they can also be dangerous [TNT]

You should avoid boat rides for these 5 reasons

Pelumi Nubi gets a car from Jide Sanwo-Olu [Instagram]

Sanwo-Olu gifts Pelumi Nubi a car, makes her brand ambassador for tourism

The Pan-American Road cuts through many countries and famous cities such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas [Shuttertock/Steve Allen]

Do you want to travel on the longest road in the world? It is very dangerous