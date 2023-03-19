Pastor Funke Adejumo reacts to rape allegation against Pastor Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo

One of the <a href="https://www.pulse.ng/entertainment/celebrities/twitter-goes-wild-as-busola-dakolo-opens-up-on-how-pastor-fatoyinbo-allegedly-raped/6hncf2b" link="null" target="_blank">most shocking and explosive</a> stories you'd have read online within the past few days is that of Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola Dakolo revealing how the senior pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her twice years ago.