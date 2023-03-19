Pulse logo
3 Jul

Pastor Funke Adejumo reacts to rape allegation against Pastor Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo

One of the <a href="https://www.pulse.ng/entertainment/celebrities/twitter-goes-wild-as-busola-dakolo-opens-up-on-how-pastor-fatoyinbo-allegedly-raped/6hncf2b" link="null" target="_blank">most shocking and explosive</a> stories you'd have read online within the past few days is that of Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola Dakolo revealing how the senior pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her twice years ago.
1 Jul

Reno Omokri reaches out to Biodun Fatoyinbo, says ‘Don’t sink into depression, let the holy spirit minister to you’

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, <strong>Reno Omokri</strong> has taken to social media to express his support for embattled COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo who has on <a href="https://www.pulse.ng/news/metro/cozas-pastor-fatoyinbo-steps-down-amid-rape-controversy/1c9dldp" link="null">Monday, July 1, 2019 stepped down</a> after he was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo.
