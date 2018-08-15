Pulse.ng logo
Driver goes to Ghana to hide after hitting LASTMA officer

Hit-And-Run Driver goes to Ghana to hide after hitting LASTMA officer

The boss at a local transportation company makes a trip to Ghana to bring back a hit-and-run driver.

  • Published:
Driver goes to Ghana to hide after hitting LASTMA officer play

LASTMA officials offer aid to a colleague who appears to be in pain.

(ThisDayLive)

Abuchi Okpara, who drives a vehicle owned by an inter-country transport company, has fled to Ghana after hitting a LASTMA officer with a bus.

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, the suspect reportedly ran over the traffic management agent Ogunmeru Obafemi who tried to caution him for letting off passengers at an undesignated spot in Igando, Lagos.

Driver goes to Ghana to hide after hitting LASTMA officer play

Passengers line up to board a luxurious bus.

(Qed)

 

Johnson Ogbonnaya, the General Manager at King Solomon Chariots Transportation company makes a trip to Ghana to bring back Abuchi Okpara who has been remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons.

“The offender was driving a Ghana-bound Nigeria commercial vehicle with the number plate, KJA 633 XT; he dropped passengers at an undesignated spot at Igando.

“The driver’s failure to obey Ogunmeru’s directive and desperate manoeuvring to evade arrest led to Okpara running his vehicle over the traffic official,” reads a statement by a LASTMA spokesperson Mahmud Hassan.

In a Punch News report, he confirms that the affected agent received treatment at the Igando General Hospital before he was transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

It appears frequent reports of attack against LASTMA officers is a big concern for the government. Punch noted this in the report published today.

ALSO READ: LASTMA officer lucky to escape death after clashing with Danfo driver

Road commuters rescue 3 LASTMA officials after awful accident

Three officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), were rescued by road commuters following an accident that occurred on Monday, January 15, 2018, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to Pulse TV presenter, MC Makopolo, who was part of a group of people who helped remove a blood-stained traffic management officer from a vehicle, the incident happened while the agents were pursuing a motorist who was driving in a red vehicle.

Unfortunately, the latter managed to evade the LASTMA reps which through some dangerous maneuvering caused them to land in a ditch.

Driver goes to Ghana to hide after hitting LASTMA officer play

Rescuers worked as a team in a bid to save the lives of the LASTMA officers.

(YouTube)

 

A video shared by MC Macopolo on Instagram showed one of the accident victims being pulled out from their official vehicle which was compressed based on the impact of the fall.

The incident which occurred along the Carter bridge section leading to the Third Mainland Bridge, saw a lot of people gathered while the rescuers attempted to save the lives of the officers involved. The presenter lamented about the poor state of emergency management in Nigeria in his post.

"LASTMA officials, pursuing a red car falls into a ditch!

"I have never been in this situation before. But Saving two lives today make me feel so proud of my self, @ceeclassic and everyone who came to help. But we don't have anything like an emergency rescue team in Nigeria sadly," the sympathizer expressed.

One of the blood-stained LASTMA officers laid on the floor as some rescuers made frantic efforts to save his life. play

One of the blood-stained LASTMA officers laid on the floor as some rescuers made frantic efforts to save his life.

(YouTube)

 

ALSO READ: 5 killed, 13 sustain injuries in accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The rescuers had a tough time removing one of the LASTMA officers who was dragged out of the space deprived wreckage.

In the absence of a trained emergency team, they were heard giving fist-aid instruction to the agent.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

