Wizdoh new single release "Ogechi" is a landscape of love

Extreme Music Entertainment Signee Wizdoh is out with his highly anticipated single titled 'Ogechi'.

Wisdom Ubong Robert Famously known as Wizdoh, is a Nigerian pop and highlife singer and songwriter born on May 7, 1999, in the state of Akwa Ibom in the southern coastal part of Nigeria. The afro-pop star is currently signed under Extreme Music Entertainment , where he hopes to achieve his dreams.

Wizdoh started his music career long ago but his breakthrough came in 2020 through his Song aimed at addressing a significant topic in Nigeria and the world.

Wizdoh's latest song OGECHI comes today as a welcome surprise, packing the resonant energy we've come to ascribe to his non-conformist persona.

On the landscape of love and how he loves, Wizdoh gave us OGECHI under Extreme music record label with an afro beat and highlife fusion, produced by Bayologicbeatz, and as was mixed and mastered by Swap mix.

This song was aimed at showering the girl of his dreams with an open description of how special and beautiful she is to him.

Streaming link: https://music.apple.com/ng/album/ogechi/1573102426?i=1573102430&ls

