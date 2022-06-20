"I have too many F**king hits" Tiwa Savage says on stage

Her statement received excited cheers from the audience who were getting premium value for their money. Tiwa Savage then proceeded to perform her hit single 'Love Me' which rolled back the years and brought memories of the early days of her great career.

In the modern history of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage is one of the artists whose talents have carried Afrobeats far and wide. For a decade, she has stayed at the top of the industry releasing numerous hits and establishing herself as the Queen of Afrobeats.