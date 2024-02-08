Asake wins best African act at 2024 MOBO Awards [Full Winners List]
Asake adds MOBO award to his collection.
At the 2024 MOBO Awards, Asake won the Best African act after fending off competition from other Nigerian superstars including Adekunle Gold, Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema. Also in the category were South African Tyla, Cameroonian-American Libianca, and eSwatini artist Uncle Waffles.
Asake wasn't the only Nigerian who won at the 2024 MOBO Awards as Afro-gospel hitmaker Limoblaze won the best gospel act.
The 2024 Mobo award winners in full
Best male act
Central Cee
Best female act
Raye
Album of the year
Potter Payper – Real Back in Style
Song of the year
Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
Best newcomer
Tunde
Video of the year
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)
Best R&B/soul act
Sault
Best hip-hop act
Little Simz
Best grime act
Bugzy Malone
Best drill act
K-Trap
Best international act (US)
Drake and 21 Savage
Best performance in a TV show/film
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint - Snowfall
Best media personality
ShxtsnGigs
Best African music act
Asake
Best Caribbean music act
Valiant
Best jazz act
Ezra Collective
Best alternative music act
Skindred
Best electronic/dance act
Shygirl
Best producer
Inflo
Best gospel act
Limoblaze
Lifetime achievement award
Soul II Soul
Impact award
Sugababes
Paving the Way award
Jessica Ennis-Hill
Pioneer award
Ghetts
