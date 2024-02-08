ADVERTISEMENT
Asake wins best African act at 2024 MOBO Awards [Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake adds MOBO award to his collection.

Asake wins best African act at 2024 MOBO Awards(Instagram/Asake)
Asake wins best African act at 2024 MOBO Awards(Instagram/Asake)

At the 2024 MOBO Awards, Asake won the Best African act after fending off competition from other Nigerian superstars including Adekunle Gold, Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema. Also in the category were South African Tyla, Cameroonian-American Libianca, and eSwatini artist Uncle Waffles.

Asake wasn't the only Nigerian who won at the 2024 MOBO Awards as Afro-gospel hitmaker Limoblaze won the best gospel act.

The 2024 Mobo award winners in full

Central Cee

Raye

Potter Payper – Real Back in Style

Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter

Tunde

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)

Sault

Little Simz

Bugzy Malone

K-Trap

Drake and 21 Savage

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint - Snowfall

ShxtsnGigs

Asake

Valiant

Ezra Collective

Skindred

Shygirl

Inflo

Limoblaze

Soul II Soul

Sugababes

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Ghetts

