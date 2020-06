Artist: Skales

Album Title: Healing Process

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: June 19, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Length: 7 songs • 24 minutes

Features: 3 - Walshy Fire, Ice Prince, Mr. Makopolo

Tracklist: TBA

Label: Baseline

Details/Takeaway: This is a follow-up to 'The Never Say Never Guy.'

You can listen to the album HERE.